Automotive Technologies Market Size to grow by USD 134.06 bn | Rising Adoption of ADAS Features in Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

The automotive technologies market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The automotive technologies market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Technologies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Component

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Download a Free Sample to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market

Automotive Technologies Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The rising adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the increasing adoption of electronics-based driving comfort and safety systems, and intervention of innovative technologies for advanced UI will offer immense growth opportunities. However, lack of standard protocols, lack of connected infrastructure, and delay in luxury of ongoing updates and amendments will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Automotive Technologies Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive technologies market, including Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Intel Corp., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Xilinx Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive technologies market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Automotive Technologies Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on our research, APAC is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The region will account for 53% of the market's growth. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the automotive technologies market in the region. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of electronics-based driving comfort and safety systems will drive the automotive technologies market growth in APAC.

Automotive Technologies Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive technologies market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive technologies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive technologies market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive technologies market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market: The automotive occupant sensing system market has been segmented by type (passenger cars, heavy commercial, and light commercial) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The automotive occupant sensing system market has been segmented by type (passenger cars, heavy commercial, and light commercial) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Automotive Seat Belt Sensor Market: The automotive seat belt sensor market has been segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Automotive Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 134.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.60 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Intel Corp., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Xilinx Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio