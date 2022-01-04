Automotive Technologies Market to Record USD 134.06 Bn Growth | Continental AG, DENSO Corp., and HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Automotive Technologies Market Size is expected to increase by USD 134.06 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 11.04%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 53% of the global market share. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for automotive technologies in APAC. However, the market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample : for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The automotive technologies market is fragmented with the presence of several regional and international players. Major players are increasing their footprint in the market by expanding their operations. This has increased competition in the market, which is driving small vendors in the market to focus on introducing technologically advanced products and forming strategic alliances with other players.

Continental AG: The company offers various sensors like cameras, lidar, radar, and control units that provide the necessary information for highly automated driving.

DENSO Corp.: The company offers various electronic platforms, port terrain systems, and others.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA: The company offers a range of vehicle electronics solutions such as LED headlamps, intelligent battery sensors for efficient energy management, lane change assistant, and others.

Intel Corp.: The company offers various technologies for the automotive industry such as autonomous driving, in-vehicle experience, functional safety and electric motor controls, power conversion, and battery management systems for electric vehicles.

NVIDIA Corp.: The company offers various automotive technologies such as ADAS, automated driving, in-vehicle experience, ADAS, and others.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The automotive technologies market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing sales of automobiles and the rising demand for electronics-based driving comfort and safety systems will be crucial in driving the growth of the automotive technologies market in APAC. The report also offers detailed insights into the growth of the market across other regions such as Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. Countries such as the US and Germany are identified as prominent markets for automotive technologies.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Automotive Technologies Market Driver:

The rising adoption of ADAS features in vehicles will emerge as the major factor in driving the growth of the global automotive technologies market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing adoption of electronics-based driving comfort & safety systems and the intervention of innovative technologies for advanced UI will further accelerate the growth of the market.

On the other hand, factors such as lack of standard protocols, lack of connected infrastructure, and the delay in the luxury of ongoing updates and amendments will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Motor Market by Power Rating and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 134.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.60 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Intel Corp., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Xilinx Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio