Automotive Telematics Market size to grow by 65.76mn units| Growing Popularity of EVs to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

Automotive Telematics Market: Driver and Challenge

The growing popularity of EVs is driving the growth of the automotive telematics market. Government bodies across the world are taking initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). These types of vehicles reduce air pollution significantly, as they do not emit harmful pollutants such as particulates, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and volatile organic compounds. Many international and regional players are focusing on the development of EVs, which is driving their adoption. In addition, governments provide various benefits and rewards. For example, in China, firms that are engaged in the manufacturing of EVs can claim subsidies from the government. International companies that have their EV manufacturing units in the country also have the right to claim subsidies and benefits provided by the government. These factors significantly increase the adoption of EVs. Other emerging economies such as India are also adopting the incentives route to gain traction in the EVs adoption and are targeting EVs adoption.

The high cost associated with telematics services will challenge the automotive telematics market during the forecast period. Initial costs when setting up telematics include license, setup, and installation fee, along with the payment for customization and integration with current systems. The license fee needs to be renewed periodically, which adds to the overall cost. In addition, integration or customization can be more expensive than the price of telematics devices and license fees. Hidden costs can also pose a challenge to the growth of the market. Companies also charge in situations involving vehicle replacement and end-contractual equipment termination. The high cost of automobile-embedded telematics makes it challenging for automotive manufacturers to keep their product prices low. As customers are looking for products that give them high value for money, it has become difficult for manufacturers to shift the pricing pressure onto their customers.

Automotive Telematics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the market has been segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The commercial vehicles segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. With the incorporation of intelligent vehicle systems, this segment has been witnessing rapid technological advances. The growing demand for better fuel efficiency and safety is driving the adoption of telematics in the CVs segment.

By type, the market has been segmented into embedded, smartphone integration, and tethered. The embedded segment dominated the global automotive telematics market in 2019. The segment is expected to increase its share further by 2024, owing to the increase in offerings from automotive OEMs.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Telematics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2020-2024 65.76 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries blank Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Continental AG, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and and Visteon Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Embedded - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smartphone integration - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tethered - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agero Inc.

Airbiquity Inc.

Continental AG

LG Electronics, Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

TomTom International BV

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Visteon Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

