Automotive Telematics Market to Record 17.22% CAGR, Vendors to Focus on Differentiating Themselves to Compete in the Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Telematics Market by Application (commercial vehicles and passenger cars), Type (embedded, smartphone integration, and tethered), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the automotive telematics size market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 109.84 billion.
Vendor Landscape
The automotive telematics market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying various growth strategies, such as focusing on differentiating themselves from other competitors based on a wide variety of offerings, price point, quality, and attractive discount offers, to compete in the market. Vendors follow criticality of input to compete in the market. The innovation and technology used by these vendors are some of the major inputs. They are investing heavily in brand image and technology. In 2021, the global automotive telematics market was at its growth stage with moderate market disruption threats, which is further expected to be moderate by 2026. The major factors of market disruption include growing technology innovation and service delivery innovation.
Company Profiles
The automotive telematics market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, Garmin Ltd., General Motors Co, LG Corp., Masternaut Ltd., Octo Group S.p.A, MiX Telematics Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Omnitracs LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Inc., TomTom International BV, Teletrac Navman US Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc., Trimble Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG.
Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments in the automotive telematics market.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to evaluate and analyze the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors that have been considered for analysis include growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, and growth in market share.
Key Market Dynamics
The popularity of EVs is driving the automotive telematics market growth. However, factors such as the high cost associated with telematics services may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.
Market Segmentation
- By application, the market has been segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The commercial vehicles segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market has been classified into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
