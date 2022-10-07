Automotive Testing and Battery Management Leader, Midtronics, Announces Release of "The Electric Vehicle Battery Service Strategy Guide"

Strategic Guide Offers a Game-Changing Playbook for OEMs, Aftermarket Service Providers, and Beyond

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midtronics, the world's leading vehicle battery testing and management provider, announces today the release of the most comprehensive electric vehicle battery service strategy guide on the market. The guide includes strategies on applications, service considerations (such as safety, strategies, applications, and training), aftermarket implications, and much more.

The guide, created to serve as a playbook for OEMs and service providers, is the first of its kind – offering guidance to organizations and individuals responsible for the organizational strategy and execution of electric vehicle (EV) battery service, testing, maintenance, and repairs.

"We are excited about the release of 'The EV Battery Service Strategy Guide.' As the leader in xEV battery service, we have built a strong level of expertise with leading vehicle OEMs using our equipment for battery level service at thousands of dealerships around the world. This guide breaks down the knowledge we've gained from working with early adopters as the service experience continues to evolve," said Will Sampson, President of Midtronics, Inc.

Over the next 10 years, the vehicle population will undergo a massive shift toward electric vehicles. Indeed, Deloitte predicts that "[the] global EV forecast is for a compound annual growth rate of 29 per cent achieved over the next ten years: Total EV sales growing from 2.5 million in 2020 to 11.2 million in 2025, then reaching 31.1 million by 2030. EVs would secure approximately 32 per cent of the total market share for new car sales."

Since 2010, Midtronics has been helping its customers become service ready for high-voltage batteries in electric vehicles, and this guide furthers that initiative by providing current and future Midtronics customers with the knowledge and strategies required to keep them prepared for all things EV battery testing, maintenance, and repair.

To download "The EV Battery Service Strategy Guide," visit: https://www.midtronics.com/ev-battery-service-strategy-guide/

Source: Alberts, Geneviève, Day, Edward, Fullerton-Smith, Saskia, Hamilton, Dr. Jamie, Ringrow, James, and Walton, Dr. Bryn. "Electric Vehicles: Setting a course for 2030." July 28, 2020. https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/focus/future-of-mobility/electric-vehicle-trends-2030.html

Midtronics is a worldwide leader and provider of vehicle battery testing and management products and services. Founded in 1984, Midtronics remains singularly focused on battery management innovation. The company continues to advance the standard in its industry, supplying customers with custom battery management solutions that meet evolving needs, including those related to hybrid, electric, and other new vehicle systems.

