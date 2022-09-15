Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market to Record 5.51% CAGR, Growing Automotive Industry to Drive Growth - Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2022-2026: Scope

The automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The growing automotive industry is driving the growth of the market. The key players in the automobile industry plan to start new subsidiaries for electric vehicles. In addition, there is a need for proper TIC to ensure the safety and performance of vehicles, along with a major focus on quality control for automotive manufacturing operations and additional safety, testing, and reporting measures. TIC services help manufacturers in increasing the marketability of their products and reduce costs in the pre-production phases.

High lead time for the TIC process is challenging the growth of the market. The automotive TIC procedure is lengthy, as the automobile should be approved by an inspection team before receiving certification. Vehicles need to comply with the standards specified for the countries where they are sold. In the case of exports, manufacturers have to undergo additional procedures. All of these processes are time-consuming, which increases the overall lead time.

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

In-house



Outsourced

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Type Segments

The in-house segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. In-house TIC refers to conducting TIC activities within the company instead of relying on outsourcing.

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market vendors

Automotive Testing, Inspection, And Certification (TIC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALS Ltd, Applus Services Technologies SL, Bureau Veritas SA, DEKRA SE, DNV Group AS, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, LRQA Group Ltd, Mistras Group Inc., NSF International, RINA Spa, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SGS SA, The British Standards Institution, The Smithers Group Inc, TUV NORD AG, TUV Rheinland AG, TUV SUD AG, and UL LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

