Automotive Thermal System Global Market to Reach $71.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Thermal System Market By Application, By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive thermal system market was valued at $42.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $71.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.



Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive thermal system market, owing to increase in sales of electric vehicles. Moreover, surge in vehicle production in the countries such as India and China is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.



A rise in the adoption of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and enforcement of stringent emission regulations contribute toward the market growth. Numerous countries across the globe are adopting electric vehicles to achieve their net zero emission targets.

Moreover, the integration of thermal system in electric vehicle aids in improving operating range, battery performance, and comfort. Thus, greater demand for electric vehicles is one of the factors that will be driving the growth of the automotive thermal system market during the forecast period.



Automobile manufacturers are focusing on development of electric & hybrid vehicles across the globe. In context of electric vehicle, numerous manufactures have started to develop electric components such as electric compressor and battery cooling systems for electric & hybrid vehicles. For instance, in August 2021, Johnson Electric introduced high-power electric compressor, which aids in reducing heat produced by battery during high-rate fast charging of electric vehicles.

The significant factors impacting the growth of the automotive thermal system industry include greater demand for luxury vehicles with advanced features & comfort, introduction of stringent emission regulations, and integration of smart thermal management solutions into vehicles.

However, factors such as the high cost associated with automotive thermal systems and lack of standardization due to variation in emission regulations are expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, the surge in demand for electric vehicles, introduction of light weight heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions & ecofriendly refrigerants, and technological advancements are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the growth of the automotive thermal system market during the forecast period.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive thermal system market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall automotive thermal system market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global automotive thermal system market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current automotive thermal system market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Market Segments



By Application

HVAC

Powertrain Cooling

Fluid Transport

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Propulsion

ICE Vehicles

Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

Dana Incorporated

Denso Corporation

Gentherm Incorporated

Grayson Thermal Systems

Hanon Systems

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo S.A.

Key findings of the Study

By application, the fluid transport segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Depending on propulsion, the electric and hybrid vehicles segment is anticipated to dominate in the near future.

Region wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE THERMAL SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE THERMAL SYSTEM MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE



CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE THERMAL SYSTEM MARKET, BY PROPULSION



CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE THERMAL SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

Dana Incorporated

Denso Corporation

Gentherm Incorporated

Grayson Thermal Systems

Hanon Systems

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzh0hf



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets