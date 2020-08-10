Automotive Tires e-Retailing Industry Report 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Tires e-Retailing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive tires e-retailing market is poised to grow by $7.59 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the rise in sales of passenger vehicles globally and the convenience of presenting wider portfolio of automotive products. The study identifies the consumer inclination toward online tire purchases as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive tires e-retailing market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive tires e-retailing market vendors that include:



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

eBay Inc.

JD.com Inc.

MICHELIN

MRF Ltd.

Rakuten Inc.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Walmart Inc.

Also, the automotive tires e-retailing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

4. Five Forces Analysis



Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market segments

Comparison by distribution channel

Third-party suppliers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

OEM suppliers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

eBay Inc.

JD.com Inc.

MICHELIN

MRF Ltd.

Rakuten Inc.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Walmart Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjvywu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

