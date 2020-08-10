Automotive Tires e-Retailing Industry Report 2020-2024
Aug 10, 2020, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Tires e-Retailing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive tires e-retailing market is poised to grow by $7.59 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rise in sales of passenger vehicles globally and the convenience of presenting wider portfolio of automotive products. The study identifies the consumer inclination toward online tire purchases as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive tires e-retailing market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive tires e-retailing market vendors that include:
Also, the automotive tires e-retailing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Third-party suppliers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- OEM suppliers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
