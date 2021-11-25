Automotive Trailer Market Size to grow by USD 4.99 bn | Rapidly Growing Transportation and Logistics Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

The automotive trailer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The automotive trailer market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Trailer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Box Trailer



Non-box Trailer

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

View a Free Sample for more information on the contribution of each segment of the market

Automotive Trailer Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The rapidly growing transportation and logistics industry, lower emissions of GHGs, and increase in re-creational activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high maintenance cost, reduced resale value, and protracted procurement of automotive trailers will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Automotive Trailer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive trailer market, including Bockmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH, China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Dennison Trailers Ltd., Great Dane LLC, Humbaur GmbH, Hyundai Motor Group, Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd., MCR Safety, Schmitz Cargobull AG, and Wabash National Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive trailer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Automotive Trailer Market 2022-2026: Market Sizing

The market outlook has been developed by studying the combined impact of the factors driving market growth, along with challenges faced by the industry, to estimate a CAGR of 3.47% from 2020 to 2025. Modeling developing and high-growth markets is a challenge, given the uncertainties around the evolution of the market. Hence, Technavio started by developing an optimistic and pessimistic range and then used it to build a realistic estimate of the market size based on various market modeling techniques and inputs from industry participants. Mature markets are characterized by stable and high adoption rates. They have a moderate growth rate due to factors such as growth in the underlying population that can afford automobile vehicles, impact of demographic changes, and pricing pressure.

Automotive Trailer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive trailer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive trailer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive trailer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive trailer market vendors

Related Reports:

Electric Van Market : The electric van market has been segmented by product (short and mid-range electric vans and long-range electric vans) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The electric van market has been segmented by product (short and mid-range electric vans and long-range electric vans) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Electric Trucks Market: The electric trucks market has been segmented by type (hybrid electric trucks and battery electric trucks) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Automotive Trailer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.17 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bockmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH, China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Dennison Trailers Ltd., Great Dane LLC, Humbaur GmbH, Hyundai Motor Group, Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd., MCR Safety, Schmitz Cargobull AG, and Wabash National Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio