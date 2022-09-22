Automotive Transmission Electronics Market to record USD 7.06 Bn incremental growth -- Driven by increasing penetration of shift-by-wire technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Transmission Electronics Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Transmission Electronics Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive transmission electronics market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.06 billion. The global automotive transmission electronics market is fragmented due to the presence of several established and emerging vendors. The leading vendors have the financial resources and technical expertise to carry out the R&D. They have strong brand recognition, established distribution networks, and an extensive product portfolio. Hence, small and medium-sized players find it difficult to compete with established players in terms of technological advances and access to distribution networks to expand their market presence. Thus, they adopt competitive pricing strategies to improve market penetration.

Understand the scope of the full report on the global automotive transmission electronics market. Download PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing penetration of shift-by-wire technology and the use of advanced electronics in Tiptronic transmission systems are some of the key market drivers. However, the high cost and complexity of electric vehicle transmission will challenge market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive transmission electronics market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Application

By application, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles segment. The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant over the forecast period.

The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing adoption of electronics in the transmission systems in passenger cars.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , , and the and . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

The market growth in APAC will be driven by the increasing purchasing power of consumers and increasing economic growth.

Identify other potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample Report

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

BorgWarner Inc.: The company offers automotive transmission electronics such as commercial vehicle transmission control modules for combustion and hybrid technologies to provide a high-quality and cost-effective solution for any transmission needs.

The company offers automotive transmission electronics such as commercial vehicle transmission control modules for combustion and hybrid technologies to provide a high-quality and cost-effective solution for any transmission needs. Continental AG: The company offers automotive transmission electronics such as sensors for transmission speed that allows full integration and configurable algorithms.

The company offers automotive transmission electronics such as sensors for transmission speed that allows full integration and configurable algorithms. DENSO Corp.: The company offers automotive transmission electronics to offer an integrated electronics system suitable for any vehicle architecture.

The company offers automotive transmission electronics to offer an integrated electronics system suitable for any vehicle architecture. Aisin Corp.

AMETEK Inc.

CK Birla Group

Eaton Corp. Plc

FEV Group GmbH

Grupo KUO SAB de CV

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Oxford Instruments Plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Related Reports:

Automotive Transmission Electronics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp., AMETEK Inc., BorgWarner Inc., CK Birla Group, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, FEV Group GmbH, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Keysight Technologies Inc., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Oxford Instruments Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are Passenger cars and Commercial vehicle.

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 30: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 34: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 36: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 40: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 44: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 48: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 49: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 52: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 77: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing penetration of shift-by-wire technology

8.1.2 Use of advanced electronics in Tiptronic transmission system

8.1.3 Rising demand for automatic transmission systems

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High cost and complexity of electric vehicle transmission

8.2.2 Managing the increasing complexity of TCUs in vehicles

8.2.3 Stringent requirements in development of ECU software for dry system DCTs

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 78: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Growing adoption of power-split CVT systems

8.4.2 Development of auto-shift manual transmission system with adaptive transmission control

8.4.3 Integration of transmission with other systems to form electric drive units

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 79: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 80: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 81: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 82: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 83: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 84: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 85: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 88: Continental AG - Overview

Exhibit 89: Continental AG - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Continental AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 91: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 92: DENSO Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 93: DENSO Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 94: DENSO Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 95: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 96: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 98: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 99: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 100: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 101: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 102: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview

Exhibit 103: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments

Exhibit 104: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.8 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 106: Magna International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 107: Magna International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 108: Magna International Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 109: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 110: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 112: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 113: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 114: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 115: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 116: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 117: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 118: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 119: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 120: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments

Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news

Exhibit 122: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings

Exhibit 123: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 124: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview

Exhibit 125: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments

Exhibit 126: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news

Exhibit 127: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio