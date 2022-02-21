Automotive Upholstery Market size worth $ 9.37 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Automotive Upholstery Market" By Fabric Type (Non-woven Fabric, Woven Fabric), By Application (Carpets, Dashboards, Seat Covers, Roof Liners), By Integrated Technology (Conventional Seats, Smart Seats, Ventilated Seats), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Automotive Upholstery Market size was valued at USD 5.51 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.37 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23569

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Upholstery Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Automotive Upholstery Market Overview

The automotive upholstery industry growth is influenced by the increase in vehicle production, end-user demand for comfort, and personalized automotive interiors. Apart from this, the Automotive Upholstery Market is likely to be favorably impacted due to the large-scale introduction of autonomous vehicles in developed countries. Moreover, the huge spending ability of the end-users leading to humungous demand for vehicles is projected to drive market trends.

Apparently, breakthroughs and the addition of innovative features within the automotive manufacturing sector are predicted to open gateways for the players to explore new market growth phases over the forecast period. Additionally, the altering staple costs and enforcement of stringent government laws for minimizing emissions of hazardous air pollutants has resulted in the launching of the latest products within the industry. This will further embellish the expansion rate of the market over the forthcoming years.

Key Developments

In March 2017 , Toyota Boshoku Corporation and TACHI-S CO., LTD. have signed a business partnership agreement to boost their corresponding competitiveness in the global automobile Upholstery market.

, Toyota Boshoku Corporation and TACHI-S CO., LTD. have signed a business partnership agreement to boost their corresponding competitiveness in the global automobile Upholstery market. In March 2020 , Adient, a leading automotive upholstery fabric maker, was acquired by offer Asahi Kasei. Asahi Kasei was acquired for its business in synthetic suede and leather car seats.

, Adient, a leading automotive upholstery fabric maker, was acquired by offer Asahi Kasei. Asahi Kasei was acquired for its business in synthetic suede and leather car seats. In March 2020 , Designtex and Celliant have launched a selection of upholstery fabrics made of natural sources, thermo-reactive minerals with nonwoven support, and obtainable in fifty colour schemes.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Grammer AG, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Adient PLC, Faurecia S.A., Lear Corporation, Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A, Seiren Co., Ltd, Sage Automotive Interiors, Acme Mills Company, and Martur Automotive Seating Systems.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automotive Upholstery Market On the basis of Fabric Type, Application, Integrated Technology, and Geography.

Automotive Upholstery Market, By Fabric Type

Non-woven Fabric



Woven Fabric

Automotive Upholstery Market, By Application

Carpets



Dashboards



Seat Covers



Roof Liners



Others

Automotive Upholstery Market, By Integrated Technology

Conventional Seats



Smart Seats



Ventilated Seats

Automotive Upholstery Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Lighting Market By Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), By Application (Exterior Lighting, Interior Lighting), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Bus, Truck), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Adhesives And Sealants Market By Resins (Epoxy, Acrylics, SMP, Polyurethanes, Rubber), By Application (Paint shop, Assembly, Body in White, UTH & Power Train), By Vehicles (Passenger, Commercial), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Connected Truck Market By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Range (Dedicated Short-range Communication (DSRC), Long-range (Telematics Control Unit)), By Communication Type (Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle to Cloud (V2C), Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I)), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Structural Foam Market By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene), By Application (Material Handling, Building & Construction, Automotive), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 5 Automotive Lightweight Material Producers improving quality and efficiency of automobiles

Visualize Automotive Upholstery Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



SOURCE Verified Market Research