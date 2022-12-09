Automotive usage-based insurance market to grow by 25.63% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities will drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive usage-based insurance market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Allianz SE, AXA Group, Desjardins Group, Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Navi Technologies Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., TomTom International BV, Track Global Group Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc, Howden Broking Group Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, OCTO Telematics S.p.A, and The Travelers Co. Inc., among others

15+, Including Allianz SE, AXA Group, Desjardins Group, Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Navi Technologies Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., TomTom International BV, Track Global Group Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc, Howden Broking Group Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, OCTO Telematics S.p.A, and The Travelers Co. Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Application, Pricing scheme, and Region

To understand more about the automotive usage-based insurance market, request a sample report

In 2017, the automotive usage-based insurance market was valued at USD 10,174.56 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,172.11 million. The automotive usage-based insurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 69,980.26 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 26.79%, according to Technavio.

Automotive usage-based insurance market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Automotive usage-based insurance market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyses the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd .: The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as Direct line car insurance with comprehensive plus, driver plus insurance and multi-car insurance with discounts.

.: The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as Direct line car insurance with comprehensive plus, driver plus insurance and multi-car insurance with discounts. Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. : The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as emergency roadside damage, hijack trauma support and trip monitoring.

: The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as emergency roadside damage, hijack trauma support and trip monitoring. Metlife Inc.: The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as high coverage limits, new car replacements and optional legal expense claims.

Automotive usage-based insurance market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Flexible pricing schemes

The lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities

Growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage

Key challenges:

The high installation cost of telematics devices

Maintenance of data accuracy for optimum UBI scores

Security issues of telematics in vehicles

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The automotive usage-based insurance market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the Key Data Covered in this automotive usage-based insurance market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive usage-based insurance market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive usage-based insurance market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive usage-based insurance market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive usage-based insurance market vendors

Related reports:

The Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market size is estimated to grow by 2423.33 thousand units with a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (SUVs and crossovers, pickup trucks, and premium and luxury sedans), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , and the Middle East and Africa , and South America ) .

size is estimated to grow by with a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (SUVs and crossovers, pickup trucks, and premium and luxury sedans), and geography ( , APAC, , and the and , and ) The Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 35638.36 million with a CAGR of 18.29% from 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (allied services and OBD port) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East , and Africa , and South America ).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 69,980.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 25.63 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allianz SE, AXA Group, Desjardins Group, Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Navi Technologies Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., TomTom International BV, Track Global Group Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc, Howden Broking Group Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, OCTO Telematics S.p.A, and The Travelers Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Financials" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Pricing Scheme



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive usage-based insurance market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive usage-based insurance market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Pricing scheme Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Pricing scheme Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Embedded UBI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Embedded UBI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Embedded UBI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Embedded UBI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Embedded UBI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 App-based UBI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on App-based UBI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on App-based UBI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on App-based UBI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on App-based UBI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Pricing Scheme

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Pricing Scheme - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Pricing Scheme - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Pricing Scheme

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Pricing Scheme



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Pricing Scheme

7.3 PHYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on PHYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on PHYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on PHYD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on PHYD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 PAYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on PAYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on PAYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on PAYD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on PAYD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 MHYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on MHYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on MHYD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on MHYD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on MHYD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Pricing Scheme

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Pricing Scheme ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Allianz SE

Exhibit 112: Allianz SE - Overview



Exhibit 113: Allianz SE - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Allianz SE - Key news



Exhibit 115: Allianz SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Allianz SE - Segment focus

12.4 Aviva Plc

Exhibit 117: Aviva Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Aviva Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Aviva Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Aviva Plc - Segment focus

12.5 AXA Group

Exhibit 121: AXA Group - Overview



Exhibit 122: AXA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 123: AXA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: AXA Group - Segment focus

12.6 Desjardins Group

Exhibit 125: Desjardins Group - Overview



Exhibit 126: Desjardins Group - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Desjardins Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Desjardins Group - Segment focus

12.7 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

Exhibit 129: Direct Line Insurance Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Direct Line Insurance Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Direct Line Insurance Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Direct Line Insurance Group Plc - Segment focus

12.8 Discovery Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Discovery Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Discovery Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Discovery Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Discovery Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Howden Broking Group Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Howden Broking Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Howden Broking Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Howden Broking Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 143: Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Metlife Inc.

Exhibit 147: Metlife Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Metlife Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Metlife Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Metlife Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Navi Technologies Ltd

Exhibit 151: Navi Technologies Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 152: Navi Technologies Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Navi Technologies Ltd - Key offerings

12.14 OCTO Telematics S.p.A

Exhibit 154: OCTO Telematics S.p.A - Overview



Exhibit 155: OCTO Telematics S.p.A - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: OCTO Telematics S.p.A - Key offerings

12.15 Sierra Wireless Inc.

Exhibit 157: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Sierra Wireless Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 The Allstate Corp.

Exhibit 161: The Allstate Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: The Allstate Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: The Allstate Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: The Allstate Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 The Progressive Corp.

Exhibit 165: The Progressive Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: The Progressive Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: The Progressive Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: The Progressive Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio