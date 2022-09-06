Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% by 2026, Driven by Increasing Number of Vehicles Globally - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The automotive wheel alignment system market share is expected to increase to USD 542.57 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.17%. Technavio categorizes the global automotive WAS market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the automotive wheel alignment system market during the forecast period. To know more about the parent market analysis - Click Now!

Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market - Vendor Landscape

The global automotive wheel alignment system market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of numerous international and regional vendors. However, major vendors, such as Bosch, have a strong presence globally. Prominent vendors focus on developing efficient automotive wheel alignment systems for customers. Tier-2 and tier-3 suppliers provide various components, including sensors, cameras, and raw materials, such as metals.

Robert Bosch GmbH, Elgi Equipments Ltd., Dover Corp., Hunter Engineering Co., and Snap-on Inc., are the prominent vendors operating in the market.

Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global automotive WAS market growth is the increasing number of vehicles globally. In 2020, the average life expectancy of vehicles in the US crossed 12 years. The reason for the rising lifespan is attributed to the high durability of modern vehicles, among other factors. Modern vehicles have more rigid construction and a long-lasting and highly durable engine and undergo maintenance at regular intervals.

Market Challenges - The development of ADAS-ready WAS is one of the key automotive WAS market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. In addition to wheel alignment testing and diagnostics, automotive repair shops conduct numerous calibrations, including advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration.

Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market - Segmentation Analysis

The automotive wheel alignment system market report is segmented by Type (CCD WAS, 3D WAS, and DIY WAS) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Regional Highlights - 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for automotive wheel alignment systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America , Europe , and the MEA.

The automotive wheel alignment system market share growth by the CCD WAS segment will be significant during the forecast period. A charged coupled device (CCD) WAS uses CCD sensors adopted in the cameras to capture vehicles' wheel positions.

Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.17% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 542.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alignment Simple Solutions LLC, Ampro Testing Machines, Atlas Automotive Equipment, CEMB Spa, Dover Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Fori Automation Inc., HAWEKA AG, Hunter Engineering Co., Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Sunrise Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Tecalemit Garage Equipment Co. Ltd., Techfanatics Equipment Ltd., Technomatic Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd., TechnoVector Group, The Cartek Group, and Yantai Autenf Automobile Services Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 CCD WAS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 3D WAS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 DIY WAS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CEMB Spa

10.4 Dover Corp.

10.5 Elgi Equipments Ltd.

10.6 Fori Automation Inc.

10.7 HAWEKA AG

10.8 Hunter Engineering Co.

10.9 Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.11 Snap On Inc.

10.12 Technomatic Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

