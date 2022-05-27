Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market Size to Grow by USD 1.19 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

May 27, 2022, 11:30 ET
Automatic down retraction of sunshades on reverse gear engagement will be one of the key trends in the automotive window power sunshade market during 2022-2026
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive window power sunshade market is a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
In this report, Technavio defines 2021 as the base year and 2022-2026 as the forecast period. The size of the automotive window power sunshade market is anticipated to grow by USD 1.19 billion from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.74% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
|
Segmentation
|
Segments
|
Application
|
Luxury passenger vehicles and mid-size passenger vehicles
|
Geography
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market?
The growth of the automotive window power sunshade market will be driven by the fact that window power sunshades maximize HVAC efficiency. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is used for maintaining good air quality and providing thermal comfort through adequate ventilation. Window power sunshades offer advantages, such as reducing the sun's glare and heat transfer into the interior of the vehicle.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market?
Automatic down retraction of sunshades on reverse gear engagement is one of the key trends in the market. The growing demands of customers and regulatory pressures are leading to the introduction of technologically advanced vehicles. There has been a significant increase in the use of mechatronics in automotive manufacturing.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the automotive window power sunshade market include Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., BOS GmbH and Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Eclipse SunShades, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products LLC, Johnan America Inc., MACAUTO INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Vaccess India Pvt. Ltd., Webasto SE, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The global automotive window power sunshade market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market consists of some well-established vendors that are engaged in designing, developing, and manufacturing automotive window power sunshades. These vendors supply various types of automotive window power sunshades to either automotive OEMs or aftermarkets, or both.
|
Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.74%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.19 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.36
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., BOS GmbH and Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Eclipse SunShades, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Inteva Products LLC, Johnan America Inc., MACAUTO INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., Vaccess India Pvt. Ltd., Webasto SE, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Luxury passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Luxury passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Luxury passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Luxury passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Luxury passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Mid-size passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Mid-size passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Mid-size passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Mid-size passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Mid-size passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 BOS GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 93: BOS GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 94: BOS GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: BOS GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.5 CIE Automotive SA
- Exhibit 96: CIE Automotive SA - Overview
- Exhibit 97: CIE Automotive SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: CIE Automotive SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: CIE Automotive SA - Segment focus
- 10.6 Eclipse SunShades
- Exhibit 100: Eclipse SunShades - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Eclipse SunShades - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Eclipse SunShades - Key offerings
- 10.7 Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.
- Exhibit 103: Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Inteva Products LLC
- Exhibit 106: Inteva Products LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Inteva Products LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Inteva Products LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 MACAUTO INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 109: MACAUTO INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: MACAUTO INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: MACAUTO INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: MACAUTO INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Vaccess India Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Vaccess India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Vaccess India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Vaccess India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Webasto SE
- Exhibit 116: Webasto SE - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Webasto SE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Webasto SE - Key offerings
- 10.12 Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 128: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
