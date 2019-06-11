Automotive Wiper Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive Wiper Market - Overview



This report analyzes and forecasts the wiper market at the global and regional level.The market has been forecasted, based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5775449/?utm_source=PRN







The study involves the effect of all the factors that can contract or expand the market globally as well as regionally. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive wiper market at the global and regional level.



The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive wiper market.The Porter's Five Forces analysis for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the market by segmenting the market in terms of wiper blade, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.These segments have been analyzed, based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the automotive wiper market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as expected scenario in the future, due to change in technological, geographical, political, and economic factors.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the automotive wiper market. The global market is dominated by major automotive wiper manufacturers such as AM Equipment, B.Hepworth and Company Limited, DENSO Corporation, DOGA S.A., Federal Mogul Motorparts LLC, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Mitsuba Corp., Nippon Wiper Blade Co., Ltd., Pilot Automotive, Robert Bosch GmbH, TEX Automotive Ltd., TRICO, and Valeo. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The automotive wiper market is primarily driven by rising sales of SUVs, cross-overs, and hatchbacks and their increased utilization of rear wipers and increasing production of vehicles.



The report provides the estimated market size of automotive wiper market in 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size has been provided in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (million units).



Market figures have been estimated, based on wiper blade, vehicle type, sales channel, and regional segments of the automotive wiper market. Market size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.



In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



We reviewed key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



The global automotive wiper market has been segmented as follows:



Global Automotive Wiper Market, by Wiper Blade

Embedded

Tethered

Smartphone



Global Automotive Wiper Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle



Global Automotive Wiper Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket



Global Automotive Wiper Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5775449/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

