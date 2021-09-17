Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 17, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive wiring harness market is poised to grow by USD 23.18 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Sumitomo Corp., and Yazaki Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing penetration of automotive electronics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, declining sales of automobiles might hamper the market growth.
Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Wiring Harness Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Medium And Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Application
- Chassis
- Sensors
- HVAC
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive wiring harness market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Wiring Harness Market size
- Automotive Wiring Harness Market trends
- Automotive Wiring Harness Market industry analysis
This study identifies the advances in autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wiring harness market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Wiring Harness Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Wiring Harness Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive wiring harness market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive wiring harness market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive wiring harness market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive wiring harness market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- COVID-19 impact on consumer discretionary sector
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Chassis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- HVAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptiv Plc
- Fujikura Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Kyungshin Co. Ltd.
- Lear Corp.
- Leoni AG
- Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
- Nexans SA
- Sumitomo Corp.
- Yazaki Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
