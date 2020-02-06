automotiveMastermind Makes Strategic Decision to Strengthen Product and Technology Divisions

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind®, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), and a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships and manufacturers, hired one executive and promoted another as an extension of the company's product and technology departments. Mastermind hired Andrew McGuire as Vice President of Product Data and promoted Michael Ferreira to Vice President of Information Technology. Both strengthen Mastermind's product and technology teams.

Prior to joining Mastermind, McGuire was the Director of Product Management at Dealertrack, a brand of Cox Automotive. With his background in APIs, recommender systems and other technology platforms, McGuire will help Mastermind translate customer insights and increase product efficacy on the company's Market EyeQ platform. The assistance will help the company continue to expand, providing more dealerships personalized access to Mastermind's unique data marketing solutions.

In his new role, Ferreira is responsible for information security, systems infrastructure and expanded network architecture. He will also continue to assist with service desk, CRM operations and procurement. Existing Mastermind customers will see more efficient online support times and access to digital resources.

"With unique data personalization at the forefront of marketing trends and the rising cost of new vehicles, automotiveMastermind is making strategic internal decisions to reflect the goals and trends of the auto industry," said Johannes Gnauck, founder and co-CEO of automotiveMastermind. "We want to strengthen our leadership base with skilled data science and analytics capable professionals to ensure our platform is continuing to produce exponential results, as we leverage IHS Markit's firm-wide data lake across the Transportation, Finance & Energy verticals. This ensures our dealer partners who access our predictive marketing technology are sending the right message to the right prospect at the right time."

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), is a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for the automotive industry. Market EyeQ by Mastermind is the single sales platform to identify, communicate with and close every buyer in a local market. Mastermind is headquartered in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit automotivemastermind.com . Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

