AutoNation Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer (the "Company"), announced today the pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 at 4.750% (the "notes"). The notes will be issued at 99.479% of the aggregate principal amount, representing a yield to maturity of 4.816%. The offering is expected to close on May 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may include, in the short term, reducing borrowings under its commercial paper program and/or its revolving credit facility and, in the longer term, repaying its 3.350% senior unsecured notes due 2021.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the debt offering.

The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of these documents may be obtained on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request these documents by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department (tel: 800-294-1322, email: [email protected]), J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor (tel: collect at 212-834-4533), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., 303 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308, Attention: Prospectus Department (tel: 800-685-4786, email: [email protected]), or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service (tel: 800-645-3751, email: [email protected].

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation is America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer. As of March 31, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $22 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: the resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic; the extent to which our dealerships are classified as essential services; the response by federal, state, and local governments and other third parties to the COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain disruptions; economic conditions generally; conditions in the credit markets and changes in interest rates, fuel prices, and tariffs; new and used vehicle margins; the success and financial viability and the incentive and marketing programs of vehicle manufacturers and distributors with which we hold franchises; our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including our brand extension strategies; our ability to identify, acquire, and build out suitable locations in a timely manner; our ability to maintain and enhance our retail brands and reputation and to attract consumers to our own digital channels; our ability to integrate successfully acquired and awarded franchises and to attain planned sales volumes within our expected time frames; restrictions imposed by vehicle manufacturers and our ability to obtain manufacturer approval for acquisitions; natural disasters and other adverse weather events; the resolution of legal and administrative proceedings; regulatory factors affecting our business, including fuel economy requirements; the announcement of safety recalls; factors affecting our goodwill and other intangible asset impairment testing; the current market demand for these types of securities and the securities of the Company; our ability to consummate the offering; and other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

