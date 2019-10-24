AutoNation Celebrates Waymo Riders in Arizona

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest automotive retailer, will present a check for $10,000 to the Phoenix Children's Hospital, as part of its DRV PNK Initiative. AutoNation is contributing $10 for every Waymo rider who has participated in the early rider program.

On October 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at AutoNation Tempe, located at 7970 S Autoplex Loop, Tempe, AZ, guests will have an opportunity to learn about AutoNation's commitment to drive out cancer. They will also view an AutoGear vehicle display, enjoy a discounted Precision Care powered by Clorox® Total 360® treatment, food trucks, and DRV PNK giveaways. Waymo self-driving vehicles will be on display and available for rides.

During the AutoNation Customer Appreciation Event, residents and children who are current or former cancer patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital and their families will be among the first to ride in Waymo's fully self-driving vehicles.

Cheryl Miller, AutoNation's Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "We are excited to celebrate our partnership with Waymo, in addition to donating $10,000 to the Phoenix Children's Hospital. Through our DRV PNK Initiative, AutoNation has raised more than $20 Million to fund cancer related charities."

AutoNation has committed its charitable resources towards cancer research, early detection and prevention. On October 15th, AutoNation's 26,000 associates participated in the Company's "DRV PNK Across America Day", in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Associates in all 18 markets from coast to coast assembled and delivered gift bags filled with items designed specially to bring comfort to kids and adults undergoing cancer treatment, all part of the larger AutoNation DRV PNK initiative.

AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2019, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Launched in 2015, AutoNation's Drive Pink initiative, which has raised over $20 million, is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

