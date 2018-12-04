AutoNation Chevrolet Greenacres Presents $25,000 Check to the Kids Cancer Foundation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, today affirmed its committed to driving out cancer with a check presentation to the Kids Cancer Foundation in Royal Palm Beach, FL. Through its Drive Pink initiative, AutoNation has donated nearly $16 million to cancer-related causes from coast to coast.

On Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 5:30 pm, AutoNation Chevrolet Greenacres will present a $25,000 check to the Kids Cancer Foundation. The Kids Cancer Foundation's, founded in 2001, in Royal Palm Beach, FL, mission is to provide hope and support to local children and families battling childhood cancer and/or blood disorders.

AutoNation Chevrolet Greenacres began raising funds in February, "Inspired by our leader, Mike Jackson, I realized our duty to support our local community that goes above and beyond selling and servicing vehicles," said Steven Paige, General Manager of the dealership.

Store associates have been sharing their goal of raising $25,000 to help the local community, kids, and families fight this disease. Customers were overwhelmingly supportive of the cause, and fund-raising efforts grew very quickly.

"We are incredibly proud of the initiative Steven, his team, and his customers have taken to make such a positive impact in their community," said AutoNation EVP & CMO, Marc Cannon.

In 2019, Steven hopes to surpass the amount raised this year to help even more families and kids fight this disease.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2018, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold nearly 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Through its Drive Pink initiative, AutoNation is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

