AutoNation, for the Third Year in a Row, is America's #1 Public Automotive Retailer According to Reputation.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced that it is again America's #1 Public Automotive Retailer according to the October 2020 Reputation.com Automotive Reputation Report. This marks the third consecutive year AutoNation is recognized as #1 by Reputation.com. Leading the automotive industry, AutoNation boasts a 717 Reputation Score, above the automotive industry average Reputation Score of 616.

The 2020 Automotive Reputation Report provides dealerships, dealer groups, and OEM brands with detailed insights into their strengths and weaknesses, uncovering opportunities for operational improvements based on insights from analyzing unstructured data in Customer reviews, surveys, and more. It also details recommendations for helping brands and dealerships improve their sales and service performance and raise their Reputation Scores.

"We've sold over 12,000,000 vehicles and serviced over 50,000,000 vehicles for happy Customers, and we just keep counting. Our Reputation Score is important to us. We want to ensure that each Customer has a peerless experience. Several of our locations' scores are in the high 800s, with AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway and AutoNation Acura South Bay currently at the top of our list countrywide with a Reputation Score of 899," said Marc Cannon, AutoNation's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer.

"At AutoNation, we deliver a peerless Customer experience. Our Associates take excellent care of our Customers and their vehicles. We take pride in our reputation and strive not only to meet but exceed the expectations of our Customers each and every time," said Balal Rauf, General Manager, AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway.

"Today, 95% of vehicle buyers use digital sources to conduct car-buying research, and they're looking to rankings, ratings, and reviews to help them decide where to shop for a vehicle," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation.com.

The Reputation Score is measured on a scale of 0 to 1,000. Reputation.com's Reputation Score is a comprehensive index of the digital presence of business locations in more than 70 industries. It is calculated based on multiple factors measuring overall review sentiment across review sites, business listings accuracy, and other indicators that reflect the consumers' car-buying experiences and opinions about dealerships, dealer groups, and OEM brands - online and onsite.

The Reputation Score is comprised of nine elements:

• Star average • Review response • Review volume • Listing accuracy • Review recency • Social impression • Review spread • Review length • Search impression



Each element has internal factors calibrated independently (e.g., more recent and prominent reviews have a greater impact on star averages than older reviews). Once each of these measurements is calibrated, the overall Reputation Score is calculated.

Report Disclaimer

Report derived from Reputation.com Automotive Report, October 2020.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised $25 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category. We continue to lead the charge with the only proven, unified CX and online reputation management platform, and innovative, customer-driven solutions. Our SaaS-based Reputation.com platform manages tens of millions of consumer reviews and consumer interactions across hundreds of thousands of touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score are based on more than a decade of deep machine-learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted CX improvements — and increase their ability to get found, get chosen and get better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com.

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.autonation.com

