AutoNation Has 10 Dealerships Recognized on Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For 2019 Top 100 List

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest automotive retailer, today announced that ten (10) of its stores have been recognized on Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For 2019 Top 100 list. AutoNation Chevrolet Doral, located in South Florida, was ranked No.1 in the large dealership category in the U.S.

AutoNation Chevrolet Doral has 121 employees and was recognized 3 consecutive years as a Best Dealership to Work For.

AutoNation's recognized stores are:

AutoNation Chevrolet Doral

AutoNation Honda 385

AutoNation CDJR Spring

AutoNation Chevrolet Greenacres

AutoNation Chevrolet-Cadillac South Corpus Christi

AutoNation Buick-GMC West

AutoNation Chevrolet Airport

AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills

AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo

AutoNation Honda Lewisville

This is the sixth consecutive year in which AutoNation's stores have been recognized on Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For Top 100 list. In 2018, AutoNation and its 26,000 associates were also recognized for their philanthropic efforts and the Drive Pink initiative. The Company was presented with a check for $2,500 from Automotive News towards their mission to drive out cancer, which has raised over $20 Million for cancer research.

General Manager, Steven Chapman, of AutoNation Chevrolet-Cadillac South Corpus Christi and AutoNation Buick-GMC Corpus Christi, is a five time winner of Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For. Steve won the award at AutoNation Chevrolet-Cadillac South Corpus Christi in 2018 and 2019. In 2013, 2014, and 2015 he won at AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi.

"We are extremely proud of our AutoNation Associates and all the wonderful work they do, both with Drive Pink and delivering a peerless customer experience. This recognition is a tribute to hard work." said Cheryl Miller, CEO and President of AutoNation.

The recognized stores were profiled in an Automotive News special edition released today, September 20, 2019.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of June 30, 2019, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Launched in 2015, AutoNation's Drive Pink initiative, which has raised over $20 million, is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOCherylmiller, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com , AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.autonation.com

