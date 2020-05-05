AutoNation Partners with the American Cancer Society to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Response Fund

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced that it will partner with the American Cancer Society to help raise funds and awareness for its COVID-19 Response Fund. Beginning May 5, AutoNation will offer its customers the opportunity to donate to the American Cancer Society via the credit card terminals in all 325 AutoNation locations from coast to coast, with 100% of all donations going directly to the fund.

According to Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at AutoNation, "AutoNation's DRV PNK Initiative has resonated profoundly with our Customers, our Associates and our communities alike. We have donated nearly $24 million to cancer research and treatment, and during these uncertain times, we are accelerating our efforts!" Mr. Cannon went on to say, "We recognize that cancer patients are now more vulnerable than ever, and we are turning our cancer-fighting efforts to supporting these patients."

Under the best of circumstances, a cancer diagnosis can be frightening and devastating. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the American Cancer Society (ACS), with the help of partners like AutoNation, is committed to ensuring that critically important programs that support cancer patients will continue through the pandemic and beyond.

"The American Cancer Society is grateful for AutoNation and their work on behalf of cancer patients, caregivers, survivors, and volunteers," said Gary Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society. "As we navigate this time of COVID-19 and beyond, we look forward to a partnership that advances our shared vision of a world without cancer."

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of March 31, 2020, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 12 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $22 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About American Cancer Society, Inc.

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

