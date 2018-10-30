AutoNation Reports Record Third Quarter EPS from Continuing Operations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest automotive retailer, today reported third quarter 2018 net income from continuing operations of $112 million, or $1.24 per share. Third quarter 2017 net income from continuing operations totaled $98 million, or $1.00 per share.

Same-store third quarter 2018 gross profit of $838 million increased by 2% compared to $824 million in the year-ago period, driven by the strength in Customer Care gross profit, used vehicle gross profit, and Customer Financial Services gross profit.

AutoNation and the Future of Automotive

AutoNation's forward-looking strategy continues to invest in emerging digital technologies, internally and externally, as the mobility space is transforming, to better serve its customers. Today the Company announced a strategic investment in Vroom Inc., one of the largest online car retailers. AutoNation's investment in Vroom provides a foundation for potential strategic partnership opportunities with experienced and proven e-Commerce executives. The Company's investment of $50 million represents an ownership stake of approximately 7 percent.

As previously announced, AutoNation recently expanded its partnership with Waymo. AutoNation has the ability to offer its customers in Phoenix, AZ, the use of a Waymo while their personal vehicles are being serviced at AutoNation dealerships. AutoNation locations, offer strategic capabilities to maximize the life of Waymo's self-driving vehicle fleet as they expand.

Brand Extensions

AutoNation increases its focus on Customer Care Brand Extension initiatives, which includes Precision Parts, collision centers, collision parts, and AutoGear. As a part of the Company's next steps in Brand Extensions, AutoNation also introduced a private label credit card powered by Synchrony. Customers will have the opportunity to use the credit card for the purchase of AutoGear products, automotive maintenance and repair services, and select Customer Financial Services products.

Segment Results

Segment results(1) for the third quarter 2018 were as follows:

Third Quarter 2018 Segment Results

Domestic - Domestic segment income(2) was $67 million compared to year-ago segment income of $69 million , a decrease of 3%.

Import - Import segment income(2) was $85 million compared to year-ago segment income of $81 million , an increase of 5%.

Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $77 million compared to year-ago segment income of $79 million , a decrease of 2%.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $303 million, or $3.31 per share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $284 million, or $2.83 per share, for the same period in the prior year. The Company's revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, totaled $16.0 billion, up 1% compared to $15.9 billion for the same period in the prior year.

The third quarter conference call may be accessed by telephone at 888-769-8515 (password: AutoNation) at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com.



The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website following the call under "Events & Presentations." A playback of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2018, through November 21, 2018, by calling 800-677-9149 (passcode: 2910).

(1) AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford, and FCA US; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Hyundai; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, and Jaguar Land Rover. (2) Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2018, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 11 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Through its Drive Pink initiative, AutoNation is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: New vehicle $ 2,933.1 $ 3,108.4 $ 8,685.0 $ 8,835.5 Used vehicle 1,281.7 1,228.3 3,910.9 3,670.3 Parts and service 864.0 841.6 2,579.6 2,544.2 Finance and insurance, net 247.4 241.6 736.0 692.0 Other 23.0 12.5 89.6 109.1 Total revenue 5,349.2 5,432.4 16,001.1 15,851.1 Cost of sales: New vehicle 2,807.7 2,963.6 8,305.1 8,408.2 Used vehicle 1,190.7 1,142.6 3,642.9 3,433.1 Parts and service 473.4 474.2 1,416.2 1,428.2 Other 22.1 6.1 87.5 89.8 Total cost of sales 4,493.9 4,586.5 13,451.7 13,359.3 Gross profit 855.3 845.9 2,549.4 2,491.8 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 626.2 607.5 1,878.3 1,814.1 Depreciation and amortization 42.9 41.4 124.0 118.0 Franchise rights impairment - - 8.1 - Other income, net (17.4) (14.2) (41.6) (54.4) Operating income 203.6 211.2 580.6 614.1 Non-operating income (expense) items: Floorplan interest expense (32.7) (25.1) (93.4) (70.7) Other interest expense (28.4) (30.0) (90.4) (88.0) Interest income 0.3 0.2 0.8 0.8 Other income, net 2.3 1.6 3.3 6.4 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 145.1 157.9 400.9 462.6 Income tax provision 32.8 60.3 97.9 179.1 Net income from continuing operations 112.3 97.6 303.0 283.5 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (0.3) (0.1) 0.3 (0.2) Net income $ 112.0 $ 97.5 $ 303.3 $ 283.3 Diluted earnings (loss) per share*: Continuing operations $ 1.24 $ 1.00 $ 3.31 $ 2.83 Discontinued operations $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income $ 1.23 $ 1.00 $ 3.31 $ 2.82 Weighted average common shares outstanding 90.8 97.7 91.6 100.3 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end 89.9 91.2 89.9 91.2 * Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions, except per vehicle data) Operating Highlights Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 $ Variance % Variance 2018 2017 $ Variance % Variance Revenue: New vehicle $ 2,933.1 $ 3,108.4 $ (175.3) (5.6) $ 8,685.0 $ 8,835.5 $ (150.5) (1.7) Retail used vehicle 1,211.6 1,151.5 60.1 5.2 3,666.1 3,438.7 227.4 6.6 Wholesale 70.1 76.8 (6.7) (8.7) 244.8 231.6 13.2 5.7 Used vehicle 1,281.7 1,228.3 53.4 4.3 3,910.9 3,670.3 240.6 6.6 Finance and insurance, net 247.4 241.6 5.8 2.4 736.0 692.0 44.0 6.4 Total variable operations 4,462.2 4,578.3 (116.1) (2.5) 13,331.9 13,197.8 134.1 1.0 Parts and service 864.0 841.6 22.4 2.7 2,579.6 2,544.2 35.4 1.4 Other 23.0 12.5 10.5 89.6 109.1 (19.5) Total revenue 5,349.2 5,432.4 (83.2) (1.5) 16,001.1 15,851.1 150.0 0.9 Gross profit: New vehicle $ 125.4 $ 144.8 $ (19.4) (13.4) $ 379.9 $ 427.3 $ (47.4) (11.1) Retail used vehicle 87.4 83.9 3.5 4.2 256.4 232.8 23.6 10.1 Wholesale 3.6 1.8 1.8 11.6 4.4 7.2 Used vehicle 91.0 85.7 5.3 6.2 268.0 237.2 30.8 13.0 Finance and insurance 247.4 241.6 5.8 2.4 736.0 692.0 44.0 6.4 Total variable operations 463.8 472.1 (8.3) (1.8) 1,383.9 1,356.5 27.4 2.0 Parts and service 390.6 367.4 23.2 6.3 1,163.4 1,116.0 47.4 4.2 Other 0.9 6.4 (5.5) 2.1 19.3 (17.2) Total gross profit 855.3 845.9 9.4 1.1 2,549.4 2,491.8 57.6 2.3 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 626.2 607.5 (18.7) (3.1) 1,878.3 1,814.1 (64.2) (3.5) Depreciation and amortization 42.9 41.4 (1.5) 124.0 118.0 (6.0) Franchise rights impairment - - - 8.1 - (8.1) Other income, net (17.4) (14.2) 3.2 (41.6) (54.4) (12.8) Operating income 203.6 211.2 (7.6) (3.6) 580.6 614.1 (33.5) (5.5) Non-operating income (expense) items: Floorplan interest expense (32.7) (25.1) (7.6) (93.4) (70.7) (22.7) Other interest expense (28.4) (30.0) 1.6 (90.4) (88.0) (2.4) Interest income 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.8 0.8 - Other income, net 2.3 1.6 0.7 3.3 6.4 (3.1) Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 145.1 $ 157.9 $ (12.8) (8.1) $ 400.9 $ 462.6 $ (61.7) (13.3) Retail vehicle unit sales: New 79,237 86,192 (6,955) (8.1) 232,469 241,882 (9,413) (3.9) Used 60,446 59,330 1,116 1.9 182,737 178,204 4,533 2.5 139,683 145,522 (5,839) (4.0) 415,206 420,086 (4,880) (1.2) Revenue per vehicle retailed: New $ 37,017 $ 36,064 $ 953 2.6 $ 37,360 $ 36,528 $ 832 2.3 Used $ 20,044 $ 19,408 $ 636 3.3 $ 20,062 $ 19,296 $ 766 4.0 Gross profit per vehicle retailed: New $ 1,583 $ 1,680 $ (97) (5.8) $ 1,634 $ 1,767 $ (133) (7.5) Used $ 1,446 $ 1,414 $ 32 2.3 $ 1,403 $ 1,306 $ 97 7.4 Finance and insurance $ 1,771 $ 1,660 $ 111 6.7 $ 1,773 $ 1,647 $ 126 7.7 Total variable operations(1) $ 3,295 $ 3,232 $ 63 1.9 $ 3,305 $ 3,219 $ 86 2.7 Operating Percentages Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 (%) 2017 (%) 2018 (%) 2017 (%) Revenue mix percentages: New vehicle 54.8 57.2 54.3 55.7 Used vehicle 24.0 22.6 24.4 23.2 Parts and service 16.2 15.5 16.1 16.1 Finance and insurance, net 4.6 4.4 4.6 4.4 Other 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.6 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 Gross profit mix percentages: New vehicle 14.7 17.1 14.9 17.1 Used vehicle 10.6 10.1 10.5 9.5 Parts and service 45.7 43.4 45.6 44.8 Finance and insurance 28.9 28.6 28.9 27.8 Other 0.1 0.8 0.1 0.8 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 Operating items as a percentage of revenue: Gross profit: New vehicle 4.3 4.7 4.4 4.8 Used vehicle - retail 7.2 7.3 7.0 6.8 Parts and service 45.2 43.7 45.1 43.9 Total 16.0 15.6 15.9 15.7 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11.7 11.2 11.7 11.4 Operating income 3.8 3.9 3.6 3.9 Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 73.2 71.8 73.7 72.8 Operating income 23.8 25.0 22.8 24.6 (1) Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

AUTONATION, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA ($ in millions) Segment Operating Highlights Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 $ Variance % Variance 2018 2017 $ Variance % Variance Revenue: Domestic $ 1,789.7 $ 1,912.4 $ (122.7) (6.4) $ 5,389.5 $ 5,557.7 $ (168.2) (3.0) Import 1,770.6 1,789.7 (19.1) (1.1) 5,140.2 5,123.5 16.7 0.3 Premium luxury 1,668.8 1,634.3 34.5 2.1 5,116.8 4,894.9 221.9 4.5 Total 5,229.1 5,336.4 (107.3) (2.0) 15,646.5 15,576.1 70.4 0.5 Corporate and other 120.1 96.0 24.1 25.1 354.6 275.0 79.6 28.9 Total consolidated revenue $ 5,349.2 $ 5,432.4 $ (83.2) (1.5) $ 16,001.1 $ 15,851.1 $ 150.0 0.9 Segment income*: Domestic $ 67.2 $ 69.0 $ (1.8) (2.6) $ 194.6 $ 190.5 $ 4.1 2.2 Import 85.3 81.0 4.3 5.3 236.2 227.9 8.3 3.6 Premium luxury 76.9 78.8 (1.9) (2.4) 249.5 243.3 6.2 2.5 Total 229.4 228.8 0.6 0.3 680.3 661.7 18.6 2.8 Corporate and other (58.5) (42.7) (15.8) (193.1) (118.3) (74.8) Add: Floorplan interest expense 32.7 25.1 7.6 93.4 70.7 22.7 Operating income $ 203.6 $ 211.2 $ (7.6) (3.6) $ 580.6 $ 614.1 $ (33.5) (5.5) * Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense. Retail new vehicle unit sales: Domestic 25,966 29,618 (3,652) (12.3) 76,871 82,765 (5,894) (7.1) Import 37,540 40,442 (2,902) (7.2) 107,776 111,781 (4,005) (3.6) Premium luxury 15,731 16,132 (401) (2.5) 47,822 47,336 486 1.0 79,237 86,192 (6,955) (8.1) 232,469 241,882 (9,413) (3.9) Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 (%) 2017 (%) 2018 (%) 2017 (%) Domestic: Ford, Lincoln 12.4 14.2 12.4 13.8 Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC 10.6 10.8 11.0 10.6 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram 9.8 9.4 9.7 9.8 Domestic total 32.8 34.4 33.1 34.2 Import: Toyota 20.4 19.5 19.6 18.9 Honda 13.9 13.2 13.9 13.2 Nissan 5.4 6.8 5.5 6.9 Other Import 7.6 7.4 7.3 7.2 Import total 47.3 46.9 46.3 46.2 Premium Luxury: Mercedes-Benz 6.9 6.9 7.8 7.6 BMW 5.0 4.0 4.8 4.4 Lexus 2.2 2.6 2.3 2.5 Audi 2.4 2.3 2.3 2.3 Other Premium Luxury (Land Rover, Porsche) 3.4 2.9 3.4 2.8 Premium Luxury total 19.9 18.7 20.6 19.6 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

AUTONATION, INC UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued ($ in millions) Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Capital expenditures (1) $ 88.9 $ 55.9 $ 271.6 $ 224.6 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2) $ 65.2 $ 4.0 $ 67.9 $ 56.9 Proceeds from exercises of stock options $ 1.8 $ 1.9 $ 16.0 $ 24.7 Stock repurchases: Aggregate purchase price $ - $ 400.0 $ 100.0 $ 434.9 Shares repurchased (in millions) - 9.2 2.1 10.1 Floorplan Assistance and Expense Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Variance 2018 2017 Variance Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales) $ 28.9 $ 31.1 $ (2.2) $ 87.1 $ 88.7 $ (1.6) New vehicle floorplan interest expense (30.5) (23.4) (7.1) (87.2) (66.2) (21.0) Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit (cost) $ (1.6) $ 7.7 $ (9.3) $ (0.1) $ 22.5 $ (22.6) Balance Sheet and Other Highlights September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 52.6 $ 69.2 $ 53.3 Inventory $ 3,381.3 $ 3,365.6 $ 3,408.6 Total floorplan notes payable $ 3,603.3 $ 3,806.9 $ 3,630.5 Non-vehicle debt $ 2,567.4 $ 2,703.7 $ 2,857.6 Equity $ 2,618.0 $ 2,369.3 $ 2,200.5 New days supply (industry standard of selling days) 63 days 53 days 59 days Used days supply (trailing calendar month days) 37 days 43 days 38 days Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations (3) Leverage ratio 2.79x Covenant less than or equal to 4.00x Capitalization ratio 59.6% Covenant less than or equal to 70.0% (1) Includes accrued construction in progress and excludes property associated with capital leases entered into during the period. (2) Excludes capital leases and deferred purchase price commitments. (3) Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with the SEC.