AutoNation Reports Record Third Quarter EPS from Continuing Operations

AutoNation Invests $50M in Vroom, a Leading Online Car Retailer

- EPS from continuing operations was $1.24, a record for third quarter results and up 24% compared to third quarter 2017 EPS from continuing operations of $1.00

- Net income from continuing operations was $112 million, up 15% compared to third quarter 2017 net income from continuing operations of $98 million

- Same-store used vehicle gross profit was up 6% and same-store Customer Care gross profit was up 7%, each as compared to the same period a year ago

- AutoNation increases Customer Care Brand Extension initiatives, which include Precision Parts, collision centers, collision parts, and AutoGear

AutoNation, Inc.

07:30 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest automotive retailer, today reported third quarter 2018 net income from continuing operations of $112 million, or $1.24 per share. Third quarter 2017 net income from continuing operations totaled $98 million, or $1.00 per share. 

Same-store third quarter 2018 gross profit of $838 million increased by 2% compared to $824 million in the year-ago period, driven by the strength in Customer Care gross profit, used vehicle gross profit, and Customer Financial Services gross profit. 

AutoNation and the Future of Automotive
AutoNation's forward-looking strategy continues to invest in emerging digital technologies, internally and externally, as the mobility space is transforming, to better serve its customers. Today the Company announced a strategic investment in Vroom Inc., one of the largest online car retailers. AutoNation's investment in Vroom provides a foundation for potential strategic partnership opportunities with experienced and proven e-Commerce executives. The Company's investment of $50 million represents an ownership stake of approximately 7 percent.

As previously announced, AutoNation recently expanded its partnership with Waymo. AutoNation has the ability to offer its customers in Phoenix, AZ, the use of a Waymo while their personal vehicles are being serviced at AutoNation dealerships. AutoNation locations, offer strategic capabilities to maximize the life of Waymo's self-driving vehicle fleet as they expand.

Brand Extensions 
AutoNation increases its focus on Customer Care Brand Extension initiatives, which includes Precision Parts, collision centers, collision parts, and AutoGear. As a part of the Company's next steps in Brand Extensions, AutoNation also introduced a private label credit card powered by Synchrony. Customers will have the opportunity to use the credit card for the purchase of AutoGear products, automotive maintenance and repair services, and select Customer Financial Services products.

Segment Results
Segment results(1) for the third quarter 2018 were as follows:

Third Quarter 2018 Segment Results

  • Domestic - Domestic segment income(2) was $67 million compared to year-ago segment income of $69 million, a decrease of 3%.
  • Import - Import segment income(2) was $85 million compared to year-ago segment income of $81 million, an increase of 5%.
  • Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $77 million compared to year-ago segment income of $79 million, a decrease of 2%.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $303 million, or $3.31 per share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $284 million, or $2.83 per share, for the same period in the prior year. The Company's revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, totaled $16.0 billion, up 1% compared to $15.9 billion for the same period in the prior year.

The third quarter conference call may be accessed by telephone at 888-769-8515 (password: AutoNation) at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com.

The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website following the call under "Events & Presentations." A playback of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30, 2018, through November 21, 2018, by calling 800-677-9149 (passcode: 2910).

(1)

AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford, and FCA US; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and Hyundai; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, and Jaguar Land Rover.

(2)

Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

About AutoNation, Inc.
AutoNation, America's largest automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2018, AutoNation owned and operated over 325 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 11 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Through its Drive Pink initiative, AutoNation is committed to drive out cancer, create awareness and support critical research. AutoNation continues to be a proud supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and other cancer-related charities.

Please visit investors.autonation.com, www.autonation.com, www.autonationdrive.com, www.twitter.com/autonation, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, www.facebook.com/autonation, and www.facebook.com/CEOMikeJackson, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our strategic initiatives, partnerships, or investments, including our brand extension strategies, and expectations for future results and the future performance of our franchises (including with respect to sales of used vehicles and parts and accessories) and the automotive retail industry, as well as other statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: economic conditions, including changes in interest rates, fuel prices, and tariffs; new and used vehicle margins; the success and financial viability and the incentive and marketing programs of vehicle manufacturers and distributors with which we hold franchises; our ability to successfully implement, and customer adoption of, our brand extension strategies; our ability to identify, acquire, and build out suitable locations in a timely manner; our ability to maintain and enhance our retail brands and reputation and to attract consumers to our own digital channels; our ability to integrate successfully acquired and awarded franchises and to attain planned sales volumes within our expected time frames; restrictions imposed by vehicle manufacturers and our ability to obtain manufacturer approval for acquisitions; natural disasters and other adverse weather events; the resolution of legal and administrative proceedings; regulatory factors affecting our business, including fuel economy requirements; the announcement of safety recalls; factors affecting our goodwill and other intangible asset impairment testing; and other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

AUTONATION, INC. 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenue:

New vehicle

$

2,933.1

$

3,108.4

$

8,685.0

$

8,835.5

Used vehicle

1,281.7

1,228.3

3,910.9

3,670.3

Parts and service

864.0

841.6

2,579.6

2,544.2

Finance and insurance, net

247.4

241.6

736.0

692.0

Other

23.0

12.5

89.6

109.1

Total revenue

5,349.2

5,432.4

16,001.1

15,851.1

Cost of sales:

New vehicle

2,807.7

2,963.6

8,305.1

8,408.2

Used vehicle

1,190.7

1,142.6

3,642.9

3,433.1

Parts and service

473.4

474.2

1,416.2

1,428.2

Other

22.1

6.1

87.5

89.8

Total cost of sales

4,493.9

4,586.5

13,451.7

13,359.3

Gross profit

855.3

845.9

2,549.4

2,491.8

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

626.2

607.5

1,878.3

1,814.1

Depreciation and amortization

42.9

41.4

124.0

118.0

Franchise rights impairment

-

-

8.1

-

Other income, net

(17.4)

(14.2)

(41.6)

(54.4)

Operating income

203.6

211.2

580.6

614.1

Non-operating income (expense) items:

Floorplan interest expense

(32.7)

(25.1)

(93.4)

(70.7)

Other interest expense

(28.4)

(30.0)

(90.4)

(88.0)

Interest income

0.3

0.2

0.8

0.8

Other income, net

2.3

1.6

3.3

6.4

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

145.1

157.9

400.9

462.6

Income tax provision

32.8

60.3

97.9

179.1

Net income from continuing operations

112.3

97.6

303.0

283.5

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(0.3)

(0.1)

0.3

(0.2)

Net income

$

112.0

$

97.5

$

303.3

$

283.3

Diluted earnings (loss) per share*:

Continuing operations

$

1.24

$

1.00

$

3.31

$

2.83

Discontinued operations

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Net income

$

1.23

$

1.00

$

3.31

$

2.82

Weighted average common shares outstanding

90.8

97.7

91.6

100.3

Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end

89.9

91.2

89.9

91.2

* Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

 AUTONATION, INC. 

 UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA 

 ($ in millions, except per vehicle data) 

Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30,

 Nine Months Ended September 30, 

2018

2017

$ Variance

% Variance

2018

2017

$ Variance

% Variance

Revenue:

New vehicle

$

2,933.1

$

3,108.4

$

(175.3)

(5.6)

$

8,685.0

$

8,835.5

$

(150.5)

(1.7)

Retail used vehicle

1,211.6

1,151.5

60.1

5.2

3,666.1

3,438.7

227.4

6.6

Wholesale

70.1

76.8

(6.7)

(8.7)

244.8

231.6

13.2

5.7

Used vehicle

1,281.7

1,228.3

53.4

4.3

3,910.9

3,670.3

240.6

6.6

Finance and insurance, net

247.4

241.6

5.8

2.4

736.0

692.0

44.0

6.4

Total variable operations

4,462.2

4,578.3

(116.1)

(2.5)

13,331.9

13,197.8

134.1

1.0

Parts and service

864.0

841.6

22.4

2.7

2,579.6

2,544.2

35.4

1.4

Other

23.0

12.5

10.5

89.6

109.1

(19.5)

Total revenue

5,349.2

5,432.4

(83.2)

(1.5)

16,001.1

15,851.1

150.0

0.9

Gross profit:

New vehicle

$

125.4

$

144.8

$

(19.4)

(13.4)

$

379.9

$

427.3

$

(47.4)

(11.1)

Retail used vehicle

87.4

83.9

3.5

4.2

256.4

232.8

23.6

10.1

Wholesale

3.6

1.8

1.8

11.6

4.4

7.2

Used vehicle

91.0

85.7

5.3

6.2

268.0

237.2

30.8

13.0

Finance and insurance

247.4

241.6

5.8

2.4

736.0

692.0

44.0

6.4

Total variable operations

463.8

472.1

(8.3)

(1.8)

1,383.9

1,356.5

27.4

2.0

Parts and service

390.6

367.4

23.2

6.3

1,163.4

1,116.0

47.4

4.2

Other

0.9

6.4

(5.5)

2.1

19.3

(17.2)

Total gross profit

855.3

845.9

9.4

1.1

2,549.4

2,491.8

57.6

2.3

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

626.2

607.5

(18.7)

(3.1)

1,878.3

1,814.1

(64.2)

(3.5)

Depreciation and amortization

42.9

41.4

(1.5)

124.0

118.0

(6.0)

Franchise rights impairment

-

-

-

8.1

-

(8.1)

Other income, net

(17.4)

(14.2)

3.2

(41.6)

(54.4)

(12.8)

Operating income 

203.6

211.2

(7.6)

(3.6)

580.6

614.1

(33.5)

(5.5)

Non-operating income (expense) items:

Floorplan interest expense

(32.7)

(25.1)

(7.6)

(93.4)

(70.7)

(22.7)

Other interest expense

(28.4)

(30.0)

1.6

(90.4)

(88.0)

(2.4)

Interest income

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.8

0.8

-

Other income, net

2.3

1.6

0.7

3.3

6.4

(3.1)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

$

145.1

$

157.9

$

(12.8)

(8.1)

$

400.9

$

462.6

$

(61.7)

(13.3)

Retail vehicle unit sales:

New 

79,237

86,192

(6,955)

(8.1)

232,469

241,882

(9,413)

(3.9)

Used

60,446

59,330

1,116

1.9

182,737

178,204

4,533

2.5

139,683

145,522

(5,839)

(4.0)

415,206

420,086

(4,880)

(1.2)

Revenue per vehicle retailed:

New 

$

37,017

$

36,064

$

953

2.6

$

37,360

$

36,528

$

832

2.3

Used

$

20,044

$

19,408

$

636

3.3

$

20,062

$

19,296

$

766

4.0

Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

New 

$

1,583

$

1,680

$

(97)

(5.8)

$

1,634

$

1,767

$

(133)

(7.5)

Used

$

1,446

$

1,414

$

32

2.3

$

1,403

$

1,306

$

97

7.4

Finance and insurance

$

1,771

$

1,660

$

111

6.7

$

1,773

$

1,647

$

126

7.7

Total variable operations(1)

$

3,295

$

3,232

$

63

1.9

$

3,305

$

3,219

$

86

2.7

Operating Percentages

 Three Months Ended September 30, 

 Nine Months Ended September 30, 

2018 (%)

2017 (%)

2018 (%)

2017 (%)

Revenue mix percentages:

New vehicle

54.8

57.2

54.3

55.7

Used vehicle

24.0

22.6

24.4

23.2

Parts and service

16.2

15.5

16.1

16.1

Finance and insurance, net

4.6

4.4

4.6

4.4

Other

0.4

0.3

0.6

0.6

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

Gross profit mix percentages:

New vehicle

14.7

17.1

14.9

17.1

Used vehicle

10.6

10.1

10.5

9.5

Parts and service

45.7

43.4

45.6

44.8

Finance and insurance

28.9

28.6

28.9

27.8

Other

0.1

0.8

0.1

0.8

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

Operating items as a percentage of revenue:

Gross profit:

New vehicle

4.3

4.7

4.4

4.8

Used vehicle - retail

7.2

7.3

7.0

6.8

Parts and service

45.2

43.7

45.1

43.9

Total

16.0

15.6

15.9

15.7

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

11.7

11.2

11.7

11.4

Operating income

3.8

3.9

3.6

3.9

Operating items as a percentage of total gross profit:

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

73.2

71.8

73.7

72.8

Operating income

23.8

25.0

22.8

24.6

(1)     Total variable operations gross profit per vehicle retailed is calculated by dividing the sum of new vehicle, retail used vehicle, and finance and insurance

     gross profit by total retail vehicle unit sales.

 AUTONATION, INC. 

 UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA 

 ($ in millions) 

Segment Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30,

 Nine Months Ended September 30, 

2018

2017

$ Variance

% Variance

2018

2017

$ Variance

% Variance

Revenue:

Domestic

$

1,789.7

$

1,912.4

$

(122.7)

(6.4)

$

5,389.5

$

5,557.7

$

(168.2)

(3.0)

Import

1,770.6

1,789.7

(19.1)

(1.1)

5,140.2

5,123.5

16.7

0.3

Premium luxury

1,668.8

1,634.3

34.5

2.1

5,116.8

4,894.9

221.9

4.5

Total

5,229.1

5,336.4

(107.3)

(2.0)

15,646.5

15,576.1

70.4

0.5

Corporate and other

120.1

96.0

24.1

25.1

354.6

275.0

79.6

28.9

Total consolidated revenue

$

5,349.2

$

5,432.4

$

(83.2)

(1.5)

$

16,001.1

$

15,851.1

$

150.0

0.9

Segment income*:

Domestic

$

67.2

$

69.0

$

(1.8)

(2.6)

$

194.6

$

190.5

$

4.1

2.2

Import

85.3

81.0

4.3

5.3

236.2

227.9

8.3

3.6

Premium luxury

76.9

78.8

(1.9)

(2.4)

249.5

243.3

6.2

2.5

Total 

229.4

228.8

0.6

0.3

680.3

661.7

18.6

2.8

Corporate and other

(58.5)

(42.7)

(15.8)

(193.1)

(118.3)

(74.8)

Add:  Floorplan interest expense

32.7

25.1

7.6

93.4

70.7

22.7

Operating income

$

203.6

$

211.2

$

(7.6)

(3.6)

$

580.6

$

614.1

$

(33.5)

(5.5)

* Segment income represents income for each of our reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

Retail new vehicle unit sales:

Domestic

25,966

29,618

(3,652)

(12.3)

76,871

82,765

(5,894)

(7.1)

Import

37,540

40,442

(2,902)

(7.2)

107,776

111,781

(4,005)

(3.6)

Premium luxury

15,731

16,132

(401)

(2.5)

47,822

47,336

486

1.0

79,237

86,192

(6,955)

(8.1)

232,469

241,882

(9,413)

(3.9)

Brand Mix - Retail New Vehicle Units Sold

 Three Months Ended September 30, 

 Nine Months Ended September 30, 

2018 (%)

2017 (%)

2018 (%)

2017 (%)

Domestic:

Ford, Lincoln

12.4

14.2

12.4

13.8

Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC

10.6

10.8

11.0

10.6

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram

9.8

9.4

9.7

9.8

Domestic total

32.8

34.4

33.1

34.2

Import:

Toyota

20.4

19.5

19.6

18.9

Honda

13.9

13.2

13.9

13.2

Nissan

5.4

6.8

5.5

6.9

Other Import

7.6

7.4

7.3

7.2

Import total

47.3

46.9

46.3

46.2

Premium Luxury:

Mercedes-Benz

6.9

6.9

7.8

7.6

BMW

5.0

4.0

4.8

4.4

Lexus

2.2

2.6

2.3

2.5

Audi

2.4

2.3

2.3

2.3

Other Premium Luxury (Land Rover, Porsche)

3.4

2.9

3.4

2.8

Premium Luxury total

19.9

18.7

20.6

19.6

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

 AUTONATION, INC

 UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA, Continued

 ($ in millions)

Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases

 Three Months Ended September 30,

 Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Capital expenditures (1)

$

88.9

$

55.9

$

271.6

$

224.6

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2)

$

65.2

$

4.0

$

67.9

$

56.9

Proceeds from exercises of stock options

$

1.8

$

1.9

$

16.0

$

24.7

Stock repurchases:

Aggregate purchase price

$

-

$

400.0

$

100.0

$

434.9

Shares repurchased (in millions)

-

9.2

2.1

10.1

Floorplan Assistance and Expense

 Three Months Ended September 30,

 Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

 Variance

2018

2017

 Variance

Floorplan assistance earned (included in cost of sales)

$

28.9

$

31.1

$

(2.2)

$

87.1

$

88.7

$

(1.6)

New vehicle floorplan interest expense

(30.5)

(23.4)

(7.1)

(87.2)

(66.2)

(21.0)

Net new vehicle inventory carrying benefit (cost)

$

(1.6)

$

7.7

$

(9.3)

$

(0.1)

$

22.5

$

(22.6)

Balance Sheet and Other Highlights

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

September 30, 2017

Cash and cash equivalents

$

52.6

$

69.2

$

53.3

Inventory

$

3,381.3

$

3,365.6

$

3,408.6

Total floorplan notes payable

$

3,603.3

$

3,806.9

$

3,630.5

Non-vehicle debt

$

2,567.4

$

2,703.7

$

2,857.6

Equity

$

2,618.0

$

2,369.3

$

2,200.5

New days supply (industry standard of selling days)

 63 days

 53 days

 59 days

Used days supply (trailing calendar month days)

 37 days

 43 days

 38 days

Key Credit Agreement Covenant Compliance Calculations(3)

Leverage ratio

 2.79x

Covenant

less than or equal to

 4.00x

Capitalization ratio

59.6%

Covenant

less than or equal to

70.0%

(1)      Includes accrued construction in progress and excludes property associated with capital leases entered into during

the period.

(2)      Excludes capital leases and deferred purchase price commitments.

(3)      Calculated in accordance with our credit agreement as filed with the SEC.

 AUTONATION, INC. 

 UNAUDITED SAME STORE DATA 

 ($ in millions, except per vehicle data) 

Operating Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30,

 Nine Months Ended September 30, 

2018

2017

$ Variance

% Variance

2018

2017

$ Variance

% Variance

Revenue:

New vehicle

$

2,884.1

$

3,016.8

$

(132.7)

(4.4)

$

8,533.5

$

8,548.9

$

(15.4)

(0.2)

Retail used vehicle

1,176.1

1,111.7

64.4

5.8

3,550.0

3,305.5

244.5

7.4

Wholesale

68.1

74.5

(6.4)

(8.6)

233.9

223.0

10.9

4.9

Used vehicle

1,244.2

1,186.2

58.0

4.9

3,783.9

3,528.5

255.4

7.2

Finance and insurance, net

243.9

235.4

8.5

3.6

724.4

672.9

51.5

7.7

Total variable operations

4,372.2

4,438.4

(66.2)

(1.5)

13,041.8

12,750.3

291.5

2.3

Parts and service

843.3

819.2

24.1

2.9

2,520.5

2,469.7

50.8

2.1

Other

23.0

12.4

10.6

89.6

108.7

(19.1)

Total revenue

$

5,238.5

$

5,270.0

$

(31.5)

(0.6)

$

15,651.9

$

15,328.7

$

323.2

2.1

Gross profit:

New vehicle

$

123.0

$

141.0

$

(18.0)

(12.8)

$

372.8

$

415.6

$

(42.8)

(10.3)

 Retail used vehicle

85.4

81.4

4.0

4.9

250.6

224.7

25.9

11.5

 Wholesale

3.0

2.1

0.9

6.2

4.6

1.6

Used vehicle

88.4

83.5

4.9

5.9

256.8

229.3

27.5

12.0

Finance and insurance

243.9

235.4

8.5

3.6

724.4

672.9

51.5

7.7

Total variable operations

455.3

459.9

(4.6)

(1.0)

1,354.0

1,317.8

36.2

2.7

Parts and service

381.5

358.0

23.5

6.6

1,136.7

1,083.6

53.1

4.9

Other

0.7

6.3

(5.6)

2.1

19.0

(16.9)

Total gross profit

$

837.5

$

824.2

$

13.3

1.6

$

2,492.8

$

2,420.4

$

72.4

3.0

Retail vehicle unit sales:

New 

78,275

83,571

(5,296)

(6.3)

229,251

233,582

(4,331)

(1.9)

Used

58,666

57,065

1,601

2.8

176,678

170,343

6,335

3.7

136,941

140,636

(3,695)

(2.6)

405,929

403,925

2,004

0.5

Revenue per vehicle retailed:

New 

$

36,846

$

36,099

$

747

2.1

$

37,223

$

36,599

$

624

1.7

Used

$

20,047

$

19,481

$

566

2.9

$

20,093

$

19,405

$

688

3.5

Gross profit per vehicle retailed:

New 

$

1,571

$

1,687

$

(116)

(6.9)

$

1,626

$

1,779

$

(153)

(8.6)

Used

$

1,456

$

1,426

$

30

2.1

$

1,418

$

1,319

$

99

7.5

Finance and insurance

$

1,781

$

1,674

$

107

6.4

$

1,785

$

1,666

$

119

7.1

Total variable operations(1)

$

3,303

$

3,255

$

48

1.5

$

3,320

$

3,251

$

69

2.1

Operating Percentages

 Three Months Ended September 30, 

 Nine Months Ended September 30, 

2018 (%)

2017 (%)

2018 (%)

2017 (%)