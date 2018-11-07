Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market (Technology - Driverless Tractors, Driver-assisted Tractors; Power Output - Below 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP and above; Power Output - Below 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP and above; Component - GPS, Radar, LiDAR, Camera/vision Systems, Ultrasonic Sensors, Handheld Devices; Application - Agriculture (Harvesting, Seed Sowing, Irrigation)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026



Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors Market - Overview



The autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market has been forecasted for the period from 2018 to 2026 based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units).This report provides forecast and analysis of the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market at regional and global levels.



The study highlights the drivers and restraints influencing the market. The report also highlights the opportunities in the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market and underlines the technological roadmap for understanding the market.



The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market.The Porter's Five Forces analysis of the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market has also been included that helps understand the competitive scenario of the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market by segmenting it in terms of technology, power output, component, application, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market.The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, regulatory, and economic factors such as the rapid expansion of autonomous systems market.



Demand for autonomous and fuel-efficient tractors among consumers and government emission regulations have been considered while sizing the market.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market.The major share of the market is held by a few key players and the rest is fragmented among medium-scale manufacturers.



Major players operating in the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market include AGCO Corporation, Ag Leader Technology, Agjunction, Inc., Autonomous Solutions Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Raven Industries, Inc., Dutch Power Company, Trimble, Inc., SAME DEUTZ-FAHR Italia S.p.A., and YANMAR CO., LTD. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market is primarily driven by rapid expansion of construction and mining industries, which are likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, development of new equipment for the agriculture sector is another major factor propelling the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market.



The report provides the estimated market size of the autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units).



Market figures have been estimated based on engine, Component, sales channel, vehicle type, and regions. Size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.



In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key industry participants and opinion from leaders to compile the research report.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



Key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Automotive Research Association of India, Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across regions.Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



The global autonomous & semi-autonomous tractors market has been segmented as follows:



Global Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, by Technology

Driverless Tractors

Driver-assisted Tractors



Global Driverless Tractors Market, by Power Output

Below 30 HP

31 HP to 100 HP

101 HP and above



Global Driver-assisted Tractors Market, by Power Output

Below 30 HP

31 HP to 100 HP

101 HP and above



Global Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, by Component

GPS

Radar

LiDAR

Camera/vision Systems

Ultrasonic Sensors

Handheld Devices



Global Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, by Application

Agriculture

Harvesting

Seed Sowing

Irrigation

Others



Global Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



