Autonomous Bus Market Size to Grow by 3,679 million units with 35% of the Contribution from Europe - Growing Investments In Autonomous Mobility to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Bus Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the autonomous bus market between 2021 and 2026 is 3,679 million units, according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 30.75%. Technavio categorizes the autonomous bus market as a part of the global automotive market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the autonomous bus market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: In recent years, many OEMs, autonomous vehicle technology developers, and system integrators have been investing a significant amount of capital in driverless mobility. The market is witnessing several M&A, which are acting as a market enabler. In July 2019 , Navya, a developer of autonomous driving systems, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ESMO Corp. and SK Telecom Co. Ltd. ESMO would handle the design and localization of components for autonomous driving, while SK Telecom would provide connectivity solutions. Such developments are fueling the growth of the market.

Market Challenge: One of the key challenges to the autonomous bus market growth is the environmental impact of autonomous vehicles. The adoption of advanced automotive technologies, such as ADAS and connectivity systems, is paving the way for the future of mobility. However, there are certain downsides associated with autonomous vehicles, such as high energy consumption, environmental concerns, and adverse impact on human life.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The autonomous bus market report is segmented by Type (Semi-autonomous and Fully autonomous) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Regional Highlights: 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The Netherlands is the key market for autonomous buses in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The availability of well-developed and high-speed road infrastructure in the European Union (EU) countries will facilitate the autonomous bus market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The autonomous bus market share growth by the fully autonomous segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of high-speed networks such as 5G across the world is driving developments in fully autonomous buses. The growing capital investments by autonomous system developers and OEMs will further support the growth of the fully autonomous segment.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



AB Volvo



Aptiv Plc



Coast Autonomous Inc.



Continental AG



DeepBlue Technology Shanghai Co. Ltd.



Easymile SAS



Hyundai Motor Group



Lilee Technology Inc.



LM Industries Group Inc.



Mercedes Benz Group AG



Navya SA



NFI Group Inc.



NVIDIA Corp.



Porsche Automobil Holding SE



Proterra Inc.



Robert Bosch GmbH



Toyota Motor Corp.



Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

Yutong Bus Co.Ltd.



ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autonomous Bus Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.75% Market growth 2022-2026 3679 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.37 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, The Netherlands, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Aptiv Plc, Coast Autonomous Inc., Continental AG, DeepBlue Technology Shanghai Co. Ltd., Easymile SAS, Hyundai Motor Group, Lilee Technology Inc., LM Industries Group Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Navya SA, NFI Group Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Proterra Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp., Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., Yutong Bus Co.Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

