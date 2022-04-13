Autonomous Cars Software Market Size to Grow by USD 5.55 Bn| 35% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Autonomous Cars Software Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

aiMotive

Apple Inc.

Aptiv Plc

Autotalks Ltd.

Baidu Inc.

BlackBerry Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cohda Wireless

FiveAI Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Nauto Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

Open Text Corp.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd.

Oxbotica

Ridecell Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Sony Group Corp.

Tesla Inc.

Waymo LLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 35 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, Japan, and South Korea are the most important markets for autonomous vehicle software. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projected period, the increasing volume adoption of autonomous vehicles by e-commerce and logistics enterprises in China would aid the growth of the autonomous cars software market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Autonomous Cars Software Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The level 3 autonomous cars segment will have a large increase in market share for autonomous cars software. The Audi AI traffic jam pilot technology, for example, automatically engages the drive system without the driver's interaction and directs the vehicle through 60 km/h traffic. However, if the system detects a speed increase of more than 60 km/h, it will alert the driver to take control. Since 2021, these vehicles have become more advanced, as they can now travel on both highways and city roads. These factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the autonomous cars software market is OEM desire for vehicle autonomy. Another trend contributing to market growth is the increasing deployment of cloud-based HD mapping. However, one of the reasons limiting the autonomous cars software market's growth is a lack of adoption in emerging countries.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Autonomous Cars Software Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Gamification Market by End-user, Objective, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud Based Workload Scheduling Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Autonomous Cars Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled aiMotive, Apple Inc., Aptiv Plc, Autotalks Ltd., Baidu Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cohda Wireless, FiveAI Ltd., Intel Corp., Nauto Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Open Text Corp., Otonomo Technologies Ltd., Oxbotica, Ridecell Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Sony Group Corp., Tesla Inc., and Waymo LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Level 3 autonomous cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Level 3 autonomous cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Level 3 autonomous cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Level 3 autonomous cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Level 3 autonomous cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Level 4 autonomous cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Level 4 autonomous cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Level 4 autonomous cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Level 4 autonomous cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Level 4 autonomous cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Level 5 autonomous cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Level 5 autonomous cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Level 5 autonomous cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Level 5 autonomous cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Level 5 autonomous cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 aiMotive

Exhibit 93: aiMotive - Overview



Exhibit 94: aiMotive - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: aiMotive - Key offerings

10.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 96: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Autotalks Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Autotalks Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Autotalks Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Autotalks Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Baidu Inc.

Exhibit 104: Baidu Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Baidu Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Baidu Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Baidu Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 BlackBerry Ltd.

Exhibit 108: BlackBerry Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: BlackBerry Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: BlackBerry Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: BlackBerry Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 112: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Cohda Wireless

Exhibit 117: Cohda Wireless - Overview



Exhibit 118: Cohda Wireless - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Cohda Wireless - Key offerings

10.10 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 120: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 125: Tesla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Tesla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Waymo LLC

Exhibit 129: Waymo LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: Waymo LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Waymo LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio