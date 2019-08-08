Autonomous Data Platform Market Worth $2,210 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Autonomous Data Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Autonomous Data Platform Market is estimated to be USD 810 million in 2019, the Autonomous Data Platform Market is projected to surpass USD 2,210 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is driven by the rising adoption of cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics as well as the increasing volume of complex and unstructured data.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Autonomous Data Platform Market"

57 – Tables

29 – Figures

126 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158985402

The platform segment to hold a higher market share than the services segment during the forecast period

Based on component, the Autonomous Data Platform Market has been segmented into platform and services. Between the two components, the platform segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting autonomous data platforms to effectively and efficiently manage the growing volumes of data in order to enhance productivity and maintain business continuity. Autonomous data platforms not only improve the quality of data-driven insights but also help enterprises enhance their data management capabilities. The proliferation of data has forced data management platform vendors, such as Oracle, MapR, IBM, and AWS, to develop and design autonomous data platforms that help IT teams simplify and manage processes. The autonomous data platform providers are competing with each other to increase their market coverage and expand their presence in newer markets.

Retail vertical to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With the increasing use of the Internet, the retail vertical has become more consumer-centric. Advancements in technologies have also made this vertical witness the rapid changes in consumers' behavior. Therefore, the autonomous data platform has become an integral part of the retail vertical, helping retailers attain enhanced customer loyalty in the highly competitive market. The platform helps retailers in tracking the customers' shopping journey in real-time, thus enabling retailers to understand and address their customers' needs and requirements.

The retail vertical needs a robust autonomous data platform to collect different types of data, including structured and unstructured, from different sources in real-time. The major challenges faced by this vertical include the demand for omnichannel experience and the tracking of consumers in real-time. As autonomous data platforms and services help efficiently address these challenges, their adoption by retailers is expected to increase in the coming years.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=158985402

Among regions, North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The deep penetration of the Internet and mobile devices in North America has created opportunities for enterprises to reach out to clients, channel partners, and other stakeholders in the region. The extensive use of mobile devices and social media platforms to connect with business partners and customers for delivering customized content as per the business requirements of clients has encouraged organizations to adopt autonomous data platforms and services.

Enterprises focus on offering the best end-user experience and providing the best services by making use of the machine learning technology-based software and services. They leverage the autonomous data platform to analyze customer-related data and to find parameters such as customers buying behavior, seasonal demand, and products demand. With the advent of autonomous data platforms, marketers can centralize customers' data from different sources at one platform, thereby saving hours of integration work.

Some of the major vendors in the Autonomous Data Platform Market are Oracle (US), Teradata (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), MapR (US), Cloudera (US), Qubole (US), Ataccama (Canada), Gemini Data (US), DvSum (US), Denodo (US), Zaloni (US), Datrium (US), Paxata (US), and Alteryx (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Cloud Computing Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Master Data Management Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Data Type, Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs & Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/master-data-management-market-267174702.html

Cognitive Data Management Market by Component (Solutions (Data Integration & Migration, Data Governance & Quality) Services), Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Business Function, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cognitive-data-management-market-174582873.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/autonomous-data-platform-market.asp

MarketsandMarkets™ Blog: https://mnmblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/autonomous-data-platform.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets