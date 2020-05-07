Autonomous Delivery Robotic Solutions for the Warehouse Industry

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities of Autonomous Delivery Robots in Warehouse Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Autonomous robotics technology has been undergoing major technological growth in recent years. This novel technology is playing a crucial role in the transformation of many key industries like automotive, aerospace, warehouse, and logistics. With the advent of Industry 4.0 and smart factories, all industries across the spectrum are adopting advanced robotic automation solutions for varied applications according to industry requirements.

This research service reviews the different autonomous delivery robotic solutions which are impacting the warehouse industry. A section of the study is also dedicated to the new business models used by major companies in the additive manufacturing sector.



Key questions answered in the study:

What are the different types autonomous robotic solutions available for the warehouse industry?

What are the challenges of these autonomous robotic solutions?

What are the drivers of these autonomous robotic solutions?

What are the various types of navigation solutions for autonomous robots?

Details on recent funding

Details on recent M&A

What are the business model opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Explanation of Research Methodology

2.0 Key Findings



3.0 Overview of Autonomous Robotic Solutions

3.1. An Overview of Different Autonomous Warehouse Robots

3.2. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems have Highest Adoption Rate in the Warehouse Industry

3.3 Automated Guided Vehicles are Apt for Raw Material Handling for Work-in-progress Manufacturing Scenarios

3.4. Goods-to-Person technology is a Type of AS/RS Solution

3.5. Autonomous Mobile Robots Adoption Rate is Anticipated to Increase in the Near Term

3.6. Articulated Robotic Arms are Predominately Used for Picking and Sorting applications

3.7. Automated Guided Carts are the Easiest Robotic Solutions that can be Adopted with Minimal Investment

3.8 There are Many Regulations Governing the Adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

4.0 Overview of Various Navigation Solutions for Autonomous Robots

4.1. An Overview of Different Types of Navigation Technologies for Autonomous Robotic Solutions

4.2. LiDAR with AI and Machine Learning is the Currently Available Advanced Navigational Solution

4.3. Label and Laser-based Navigation Solutions are Most Commonly Used in Autonomous Robots

4.4. Rail Navigation is the Simplest and Oldest Type of Navigation Solution

5.0. Key Funding Activities

5.1. Funding has been Immensely Increasing Encouraging Technology Adoption

5.2. The Start-ups Funding Scenario has Seen Investment Even from OEMs in the Robotics Industry

6.0 Key Mergers & Acquisitions

6.1. Strategic Acquisition to become Industry Leader and Expand Product Portfolio

7.0. Business Model Opportunities

7.1. Key Components for Business Model Development

7.2. Business Model Opportunity for Technology Developers

7.3. Business Model Opportunity for Software Providers

8.0. Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/199m5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

