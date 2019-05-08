DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Driving High-Precision Positioning Industry Report, 2018-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Positioning technology currently comprises outdoor and indoor positioning. Outdoor positioning technology involves traditional satellite positioning, radar positioning, inertial measurement unit (IMU) positioning and cellular mobile network positioning. Indoor positioning technology includes WLAN positioning, Zigbee positioning, Bluetooth positioning, ultra-wideband (UWB) positioning, infrared positioning, computer vision positioning, and ultrasonic positioning.

Solving the problem of establishing where a vehicle is (initial position) and where it is going (target position) is key to autonomous driving. Autonomous driving at a high level demands centimeter-level positioning technology. High-precision positioning technology, therefore, plays a vital role in autonomous driving above L3.

High-precision positioning technology for autonomous driving is classified by positioning method into the three types as follows:

Signal-based positioning technology such as global navigation satellite system (GNSS), UWB and 5G;

Dead reckoning, an IMU-based technology that reckons the current position and direction of a vehicle after learning where it was;

Environmental feature matching, or LiDAR and vision sensor-based positioning, that is, matching features observed with those stored in a database to know where the vehicle is and what it looks like.



The autonomous driving industry is advancing gradually, and its makeup after 2023 is worth forecasting.

Key Topics Covered:



Concept and Technology of High-precision Positioning for Autonomous Driving



Positioning Chips, Modules and Related Companies



Inertial Navigation Positioning Technologies and Companies



Signal-based Positioning Technologies and Companies



Integrated Positioning Technology Solution and Companies



