Autonomous Inc. Steps Up to Help Local Hospitals Fight COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues its spread around the country and the world, everyone is looking for ways to stay safe, stay healthy, and contain the pandemic as much as possible. At present, however, medical professionals in states like New York and California are facing enormous pressure as confirmed cases spike and hospitals flood with new patients on a daily basis.

That's why Autonomous Inc. has recently announced its effort to help local hospitals combat the spread of this virus, by donating 1% of its revenue toward purchasing life-saving surgical masks. These masks are then delivered to local hospitals in dire need of supplies as the pandemic enters its peak phase. Autonomous Inc. has already shipped more than 50,000 masks straight into the hands of medical providers in the hardest-hit states including New York, California, and Texas.

"We've been extremely fortunate to see our business actually grow during this time," says Duy Huynh, founder of Autonomous. "We feel that it's our civic duty to give back however we can, and support our local communities that make it possible for us to do business."

Autonomous' success can largely be credited to their renewed focus on customers who are looking for smart home office furniture, as America's workforce transitions from crowded offices to the safety of home for the foreseeable future. Many other private organizations are following in our footsteps. "With great success comes great responsibility" might well be the guiding mantra for many businesses fortunate enough to be weathering the current economic storm.

This week we've seen cases growing exponentially, and medical experts warn that cases and hospitalizations are expected to increase even more over the next few weeks. The government has recently extended its social distancing guidelines by another 30 days in response to this growing threat. As the world's manufacturers of medical supplies struggle to keep up with growing international demand, the efforts of Autonomous and other private organizations may prove to be instrumental in supporting hospitals for the next few months.

Now, Autonomous Inc. calls for more help here: https://www.autonomous.ai/covid19. While they can't guarantee donations to every hospital recommended, they have committed to sending all supplies and donations directly to hospitals in dire need. Expect continued updates on their website in the coming weeks.

