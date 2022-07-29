Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2022: Maritime Drone Swarming for Better Surveillance and Investigation Capabilities Presents Lucrative Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous marine vehicles market is expected to grow from $1,994.26 million in 2021 to $2,298.08 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The market is expected to grow to $4,147.97 million in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%.



North America was the largest region in the autonomous marine vehicles market in 2021. Middle East was the second largest region in the autonomous marine vehicles market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The autonomous marine vehicles market is being driven by a rise in hydrographic, oceanographic, and environmental surveys conducted globally. A hydrographic survey measure describes and maps features that can be found underwater. The main purpose of conducting these surveys is to produce navigational charts essential for the safe transit of vessels. An oceanographic survey helps in the accurate understanding of marine and freshwater environments, for port and harbor development, wastewater and industrial outfalls, power plant intakes/outfalls, and offshore disposals.

An autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) provides an efficient method of undertaking a hydrographic survey, as it saves both cost and time. It is also flexible and convenient which allows for faster deployment for several survey requirements, from event surveys to large coastal surveys.



The vulnerability of ships to cyber threats due to automation is a major restraint for the autonomous marine vehicles market. This is mainly because cyberspace and its associated infrastructure are vulnerable to a versatile range of risks coming from cyber threats and attacks. The use of automation which negates the need for human intervention on ships and in ports increases the chances of security breaches.

A cyber-attack can misguide an autonomous ship to move in a different direction or move to a separate port, which can lead to misplacement and delay of goods and services. For example, container ship and supply vessel operator A.P. Moller-Maersk became a victim of a cyber-attack that resulted in a loss of around $250-300 million for the company. According to a survey by law firm Clyde & Co and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST), over two-thirds of marine industry executives surveyed from across the world fear that unmanned/autonomous ships present a greater cyber-security risk than traditional ships.



Maritime drone swarming for better surveillance and investigation capabilities is an emerging trend in the autonomous marine vehicles market. Maritime drone swarms are a large group of underwater vehicles moving together for a particular purpose. The drone swarm has a wide range of capabilities in defense applications since it is capable of performing surveillance and investigation tasks followed by defensive or offensive countermeasures.

As the swarm works collectively to navigate through the underwater environment, it senses a wider area in a quick time by making use of several sensing techniques to build a comprehensive map of the environment.

Markets Covered

1) By Type: Surface Vehicle; Underwater Vehicle

2) By Application: Military & Defense; Archeological; Exploration; Oil & Gas; Environmental Protection And Monitoring ; Search And Salvage Operations ; Oceanography

3) By Technology: Imaging; Navigation; Communication; Collision avoidance; Propulsion



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Characteristics



3. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Autonomous Marine Vehicles



5. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Size And Growth



6. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Segmentation

7. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market

9. China Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



10. India Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



11. Japan Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



12. Australia Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



13. Indonesia Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



14. South Korea Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



15. Western Europe Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



16. UK Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



17. Germany Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



18. France Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



19. Eastern Europe Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



20. Russia Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



21. North America Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



22. USA Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



23. South America Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



24. Brazil Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



25. Middle East Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



26. Africa Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



27. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market



29. Autonomous Marine Vehicles Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Atlas Elektronik

Teledyne Technologies

ECA Group

Sea Robotics Inc.

Liquid Robotics

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

BAE systems

Ocean Aero Inc./Ocean Server Technology Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen/Kongsberg Maritime

Textron Inc.

Saab Ab/SAAB Seaeye

Subsea7

5G International

Boeing

Deep Ocean Engineering

BaltRobotics

EvoLogics GmbH

Bluefin Robotics

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Fugro

Maritime Tactical Systems (Martac)

Teledyne Technologies

MAP Marine Technologies

Elbit Systems

Pelorus Naval Systems

Boston Engineering Corporation

Rolls-Royce

