Autonomous Ships Global Market Report 2023: Growing Focus on Operational Safety of Ships Bolsters Adoption

The global autonomous ships market is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the rise in the seaborne trades and the growing demand for autonomous ships that can minimize human interaction are primarily driving the demand for the global autonomous ships market. Also, the surge in demand for cargo transportation through marines and the need to ensure operational safety during transportation activities are expected to influence the market demand in the forecast period.



Huge Number of Cargo Transportation Activities Drives the Market Growth



There is a rise in the demand for cargo transportation activities using the waterways. Marine transportation is considered a safe and secure process as a large number of cargoes can be efficiently transported to other ports without any problems. It uses less time to transport the cargo from one place to another than road and airways and is considered less expensive to ship the goods. According to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, approximately 80% of the volume of international goods is transported by sea and is widely used by developing countries.

The market players are working on the modernization of the commercial vessels and are actively integrating advanced technologies like navigation systems and advanced sensors, amongst others, in the ships, which is expected to create the path for autonomous ships. Autonomous ships reduce human effort and are considered beneficial to ensure high operational safety during transportation activities. The growing demand to ensure an efficient transportation process through waterways is expected to fuel the demand for the global autonomous ships market over the forecast period.



Growing focus on Operational Safety of Ships Fuels the Market Growth



Autonomous ships do not have any crew present to control the operations on the ship. The autonomous ships are equipped with advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, the internet of things, and others, to control their operations. The other method to control the operations of autonomous ships is through the control station located on the land.

Autonomous ships are able to control all operations without any human interference, which ensures that the human error is less, and the accident rate is low. They are equipped with advanced sensors, developed radar and LIDAR modules, infrared cameras, and automatic identification systems to ensure the safe operation of ships.

Also, cargo-hauling accidents, tugboat accidents, shipyard accidents, and other accidents can be significantly reduced to a greater extent by using autonomous ships. The need to improve the operational safety of ships during traveling and the growing popularity of connected technology is expected to propel the growth of the global autonomous ships market over the next five years.



Report Scope:



In this report, global autonomous ships market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Autonomous Ships Market, By Level of Autonomy:

Semi-Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

Autonomous Ships Market, By Ship Type:

Bulk Carriers

Tankers

Passenger & Cruises

Cargo

Containers

Others

Autonomous Ships Market, By Fuel Type:

Carbon Neutral Fuels

Liquefied Natural Gas

Electric Batteries

Heavy Fuel Oils (HFO)

Autonomous Ships Market, By End Use:

Commercial

Defense

Passenger

Autonomous Ships Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Autonomous Ships Market



5. Global Autonomous Ships Market Outlook



6. North America Autonomous Ships Market Outlook



7. Asia Pacific Autonomous Ships Market Outlook



8. Europe & CIS Autonomous Ships Market Outlook



9. South America Autonomous Ships Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Autonomous Ships Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Northrop Grumman

ABB Ltd.

L3 ASV

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Wartsila

Marine Technologies LLC

Kongsberg Gruppen

Honeywell International

Ulstein Group ASA

Rolls Royce

