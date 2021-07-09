Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market to Reach USD 968.9 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AUV Market is Segmented by Type (Shallow AUV, Medium AUVs, Large AUVs), by Application (Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Heavy Machinery Category.

The global Autonomous Underwater vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 968.9 Million by 2027, from USD 421.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the AUV market are:

The growing trend of modernization of underwater inspection and the rising demand for maritime security globally.

Increasing use for habitat & oceanography studies owing to their ability to capture images of the seabed.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF AUTONOMOUS UNDERWATER VEHICLE MARKET

Increasing application of AUVs for the underwater study is expected to drive the autonomous vehicle market growth. Because of their ability to capture photographs of the seabed and surrounding habitat using imaging systems, autonomous underwater vehicles assist scientists and researchers in habitat and oceanography studies. These systems provide detailed details, such as the size and color of the area in question, which is a key driver of the AUV market's development. For research and exploration activities, many companies include real-time & quick data transmission as well as high-standard hydrographic surveys.

Furthermore, AUVs also can be used for a variety of tasks. They may be used for commercial purposes like oil and gas exploration or detecting ship and plane wrecks, military purposes like reconnaissance or anti-submarine warfare, and scientific purposes like ocean mapping or measuring the physical properties of the water column. Thus the widespread end-user application of AUVs is expected to drive the growth of the autonomous vehicle market.

The rapid growth of fish farming is also paving the way for the autonomous underwater vehicle market to expand, as these vehicle can provide an inexpensive and reliable platform for aqua farmers to track water quality parameters including turbidity, temperature, and conductivity, as well as observe fish behavior during aquaculture feeding processes.

AUV MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the large AUV is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period. The demand for large AUVs for military and defense applications, as well as oil and gas exploration, is driving the growth of this market segment.

The demand for autonomous underwater vehicles for archaeological and exploration applications is projected to expand at the fastest pace of all applications between 2017 and 2023. Military and security applications, on the other hand, are projected to account for the majority of the autonomous underwater vehicle market in 2017.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative. The growing adoption of advanced underwater systems in APAC's emerging economies, such as China and India, is providing significant growth opportunities for AUV manufacturers in the region.

AUTONOMOUS UNDERWATER VEHICLE INDUSTRY SEGMENTATION

Market Segment by Type

Market Segment by Application

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Manufacturing Companies

Kongsberg Maritime

OceanServer Technology

Teledyne Gavia

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik

ISE Ltd

JAMSTEC

ECA SA

SAAB Group

Falmouth Scientific

Tianjin Sublue

