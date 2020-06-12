Autonomous Vehicle Market in China Analysis 2020, Featuring BMW, Daimler, Ford, Honda and Volkswagen
Despite the current sales slump, China remains the world's largest traditional light-vehicle market. It is also forecast to be the world's largest market for autonomous vehicles. Yet reports say China significantly lags the U.S. in the development of autonomous-vehicle technology. Is that true? How far along is China in its development of AV capabilities? Do Chinese firms have the technology to accomplish full autonomy or will they need to rely on foreign firms' technology as well? What are China's criteria for different levels of autonomy and how do they differ from the U.S. and Europe?
This report looks at the key characteristics of the AV market in China and automakers' game plan for deployment, including strategies to monetize AV tech on the way to Level 4. It contains a forecast for the market in China, an insightful survey of industry insiders, a scorecard on which automakers and suppliers are leading in the AV race and Q&As with high-ranking executives at several of the key players.
Addressed in this report:
- How does China's AV technology stack up against the rest of the world's?
- What is the market in China for various levels of autonomous technology?
- What sectors will lead in AV development in China?
- What are domestic automakers' AV plans?
- What hurdles does China face in developing AVs?
- What is China's AV infrastructure development plan?
Of special interest to:
AV component suppliers, China product planners and marketers, investors in autonomous vehicles and related companies, as well as anyone interested in China's path to AV leadership.
Highlights:
- Enhance your understanding of China's strategy to achieve its AV goals.
- Help clarify China's strengths and weakness in the AV sector.
- Determine areas where you can add value to China's AV industry.
- Identify potential areas for investment.
- Better understand Chinese automakers' AV development approach.
- Target segments for marketing AV technology and products
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
- Grading the OEMs
- Grading the Suppliers
2. Market
- Volume Outlook
- Modern Mobility
- Robot Vehicles
- Smart Cities
3. Policy & Infrastructure
- Strong Municipal Backing
- Infrastructure Challenges
- Road-Testing
- Data Restrictions
- China Vs. U.S.
4. Automakers
- Baic Group
- BMW
- Byd
- Byton
- Changan
- Chery
- Daimler
- Dongfeng
- FAW
- FCA
- Ford
- Gac
- Geely
- General Motors
- Great Wall Motors
- Honda
- Human Horizons
- Hyundai-Kia
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Nio
- Psa Group
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi
- Saic
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
- WM Motor
- Xpeng
5. Suppliers
- Alibaba
- Aptiv
- Autox
- Banma
- Bosch
- Continental
- Hesai
- Horizon Robotics
- Huawei
- Kuandeng
- Magna
- Meituan Dianping
- Momenta
- Navinfo
- Nvidia
- Plus.Ai
- Pony.Ai
- Roadstar.Ai
- Tencent
- Tusimple
- Valeo
- Weride.Ai
6. Q&A
- Bosch's Hao Feng
- Continental's Neil Tang
- Didi Chuxing's Meng Xing?
- Horizon Robotics' Zhang Yufeng
- Human Horizons' Mark Stanton
- Inceptio's Julian Ma
- Tusimple's Cheng Lu
- Xpeng Motors' He Xiaopeng
- Yanfeng's Steve Meszaros
7. Appendix
