Autonomous Vehicle Market in China Analysis 2020, Featuring BMW, Daimler, Ford, Honda and Volkswagen

Despite the current sales slump, China remains the world's largest traditional light-vehicle market. It is also forecast to be the world's largest market for autonomous vehicles. Yet reports say China significantly lags the U.S. in the development of autonomous-vehicle technology. Is that true? How far along is China in its development of AV capabilities? Do Chinese firms have the technology to accomplish full autonomy or will they need to rely on foreign firms' technology as well? What are China's criteria for different levels of autonomy and how do they differ from the U.S. and Europe?

This report looks at the key characteristics of the AV market in China and automakers' game plan for deployment, including strategies to monetize AV tech on the way to Level 4. It contains a forecast for the market in China, an insightful survey of industry insiders, a scorecard on which automakers and suppliers are leading in the AV race and Q&As with high-ranking executives at several of the key players.

Addressed in this report:

How does China's AV technology stack up against the rest of the world's?

AV technology stack up against the rest of the world's? What is the market in China for various levels of autonomous technology?

for various levels of autonomous technology? What sectors will lead in AV development in China ?

? What are domestic automakers' AV plans?

What hurdles does China face in developing AVs?

face in developing AVs? What is China's AV infrastructure development plan?

Of special interest to:

AV component suppliers, China product planners and marketers, investors in autonomous vehicles and related companies, as well as anyone interested in China's path to AV leadership.

Highlights:

Enhance your understanding of China's strategy to achieve its AV goals.

strategy to achieve its AV goals. Help clarify China's strengths and weakness in the AV sector.

strengths and weakness in the AV sector. Determine areas where you can add value to China's AV industry.

AV industry. Identify potential areas for investment.

Better understand Chinese automakers' AV development approach.

Target segments for marketing AV technology and products



Key Topics Covered:





1. Overview

Grading the OEMs

Grading the Suppliers

2. Market

Volume Outlook

Modern Mobility

Robot Vehicles

Smart Cities

3. Policy & Infrastructure

Strong Municipal Backing

Infrastructure Challenges

Road-Testing

Data Restrictions

China Vs. U.S.

4. Automakers

Baic Group

BMW

Byd

Byton

Changan

Chery

Daimler

Dongfeng

FAW

FCA

Ford

Gac

Geely

General Motors

Great Wall Motors

Honda

Human Horizons

Hyundai-Kia

Jaguar Land Rover

Nio

Psa Group

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

Saic

Toyota

Volkswagen

WM Motor

Xpeng

5. Suppliers

Alibaba

Aptiv

Autox

Banma

Bosch

Continental

Hesai

Horizon Robotics

Huawei

Kuandeng

Magna

Meituan Dianping

Momenta

Navinfo

Nvidia

Plus.Ai

Pony.Ai

Roadstar.Ai

Tencent

Tusimple

Valeo

Weride.Ai

6. Q&A

Bosch's Hao Feng

Continental's Neil Tang

Didi Chuxing's Meng Xing ?

? Horizon Robotics' Zhang Yufeng

Human Horizons' Mark Stanton

Inceptio's Julian Ma

Tusimple's Cheng Lu

Xpeng Motors' He Xiaopeng

Yanfeng's Steve Meszaros

7. Appendix

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

