Autonomous Vehicles Market Size to Grow by 20.22 million units | AB Volvo and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Autonomous Vehicles Market: Driver

The increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles by OEMs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. An increase in vehicle automation has led to the development of semi-autonomous vehicles and the concept of fully autonomous vehicles. These innovations have been introduced owing to factors such as increasing consumer expectation; higher competition leading OEMs to add features to maintain market share; and various government regulations demanding additional safety, fuel efficiency, and security features. Thus, the increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles by OEMs is expected to drive autonomous vehicles market growth during the forecast period.

Do you want to know more about other drivers and their impact on market growth? Request a Sample Report

Autonomous Vehicles Market: Key Vendor Offerings

The autonomous vehicles market report offers information on several market vendors, including AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW Group, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Group, and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

AB Volvo - The company offers adaptive cruise control, driver alert system, and collision warning for autonomous vehicles.

The company offers adaptive cruise control, driver alert system, and collision warning for autonomous vehicles. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers autonomous vehicles, namely Waymo drivers.

The company offers autonomous vehicles, namely Waymo drivers. Baidu Inc. - The company offers autonomous vehicles, namely Apollo.

The company offers autonomous vehicles, namely Apollo. BMW Group - The company offer driver assistance systems, such as speed, steering, and lane control assistants for autonomous vehicles.

The company offer driver assistance systems, such as speed, steering, and lane control assistants for autonomous vehicles. Continental AG - The company offers Camera, lidar, radar, and control units for autonomous vehicles.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Autonomous Vehicles Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the autonomous vehicles market by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America led the autonomous vehicles market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the autonomous vehicles market in North America. As most prominent vehicle manufacturers are moving their manufacturing facilities to Mexico to leverage labor arbitrage and low production costs, vehicle production in the country has increased. North American car manufacturers are investing significantly in advertising the development of technology for driverless cars or autonomous cars. Most of the research and development of autonomous vehicles is conducted in the US. All these factors will drive the autonomous vehicles market's growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report

Related Reports

Automotive Crankcase Ventilation System Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

On-Board Diagnostics Telematics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Autonomous Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.12% Market growth 2021-2025 20.22 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 34.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries The US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW Group, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Group, and Robert Bosch GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Alphabet Inc.

Baidu Inc.

BMW Group

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Hyundai Motor Group

Robert Bosch GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio