Autonomous Vehicles Market Size to Grow by 20.22 million units | AB Volvo and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

May 13, 2022, 01:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous vehicles market size is expected to grow by 20.22 mn units from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 22.12%. The growth of the market will be driven by factors such as increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles by OEMs. However, factors such as high driver distraction with the increase in vehicle automation may challenge the market growth.
Autonomous Vehicles Market: Driver
The increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles by OEMs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. An increase in vehicle automation has led to the development of semi-autonomous vehicles and the concept of fully autonomous vehicles. These innovations have been introduced owing to factors such as increasing consumer expectation; higher competition leading OEMs to add features to maintain market share; and various government regulations demanding additional safety, fuel efficiency, and security features. Thus, the increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles by OEMs is expected to drive autonomous vehicles market growth during the forecast period.
Autonomous Vehicles Market: Key Vendor Offerings
The autonomous vehicles market report offers information on several market vendors, including AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW Group, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Group, and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are mentioned below:
- AB Volvo - The company offers adaptive cruise control, driver alert system, and collision warning for autonomous vehicles.
- Alphabet Inc. - The company offers autonomous vehicles, namely Waymo drivers.
- Baidu Inc. - The company offers autonomous vehicles, namely Apollo.
- BMW Group - The company offer driver assistance systems, such as speed, steering, and lane control assistants for autonomous vehicles.
- Continental AG - The company offers Camera, lidar, radar, and control units for autonomous vehicles.
Autonomous Vehicles Market: Segmentation Analysis
This report segments the autonomous vehicles market by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
North America led the autonomous vehicles market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the autonomous vehicles market in North America. As most prominent vehicle manufacturers are moving their manufacturing facilities to Mexico to leverage labor arbitrage and low production costs, vehicle production in the country has increased. North American car manufacturers are investing significantly in advertising the development of technology for driverless cars or autonomous cars. Most of the research and development of autonomous vehicles is conducted in the US. All these factors will drive the autonomous vehicles market's growth in North America during the forecast period.
Autonomous Vehicles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.12%
Market growth 2021-2025
20.22 mn units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
34.30
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
The US, Germany, China, Japan, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW Group, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Group, and Robert Bosch GmbH
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- Alphabet Inc.
- Baidu Inc.
- BMW Group
- Continental AG
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co.
- Hyundai Motor Group
- Robert Bosch GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
