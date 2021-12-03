Autonomous Vehicles Market to Grow by 20.22 Mn Units | AB Volvo and Alphabet Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing demand for autonomy of vehicles by OEMs and the increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles will be crucial in driving the growth of the autonomous vehicles market. However, high driver distraction with rise in vehicle automation and system reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance of autonomous features will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Continental AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Group, and Robert Bosch GmbH, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the autonomous vehicles market report examines, assesses, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors that have been considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, growth strategies, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment contributes the highest share of the market.

By geography, the market has been classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America is expected to account for the highest share of the market.

Regional Analysis

This market forecast report by Technavio provides detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities for vendors to support organizations in making efficient business plans. According to our analysis, 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for autonomous vehicles market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and MEA. Most of the major vehicle makers are shifting their manufacturing facilities to Mexico to take advantage of labor arbitrage and low production costs. This has raised vehicle production in the country and the demand for autonomous tech. Car manufacturers in North America are investing heavily in developing the technology for driverless cars. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the autonomous vehicles market in North America during the forecast period.

Autonomous Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.12% Market growth 2021-2025 20.22 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 34.30 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW Group, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Hyundai Motor Group, and Robert Bosch GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

