AutoPacific Announces 2019 Ideal Vehicle Awards

Volvo Top Premium Brand: Ram top Popular Brand The all new Ram 1500 propels Ram to the top of the Popular Brand rankings and also top brand overall. Volvo, riding on excellent results for its crossover SUVs (XSUV) is top Premium Brand. The Volvo XC60 is the top ranked vehicle overall.

U.S. brands receive eight IVA vehicle wins, down from fourteen last year, plus the top popular brand. European brands receive three vehicle wins, down from eight in 2018. Volvo is the top brand overall the top premium brand. Asian brands receive thirteen wins, up from five in 2018.

Winners Distributed Among 11 Manufacturers

Nissan, Honda and FCA are tops with four category wins each. Ford, Volvo, Subaru, Hyundai and Tesla each have two wins. The remaining wins go to GM, BMW and Toyota. "While no single brand or manufacturer is taking all the glory, several brands have exceptional designs," says Peterson. Nissan is strong in the mid-size car and large SUV segments; Honda took the economy/compact car segments; and Subaru swept the mid-size XSUV segments.

Trucks Outperform Cars

While there is still room for improvement, trucks (SUVs and pickups) outperform cars in most IVA attributes, notably visibility, technology, interior quietness and safety features. "SUVs continue to grow in popularity by giving consumers car-like fuel economy and better overall design, including technology and visibility. We will most certainly see continued growth in SUV sales, coupled with a decline in car sales," says Peterson.

IVAs Reveal Industry Shortcomings

Consistent with past years, IVAs reveal that info/entertainment technology, interior quietness, power and acceleration, safety features and interior storage are the areas where consumers most likely to want to change. "Overall, the percentage of consumers who want better performance in these areas is about the same today as it was three years ago, and these represent major opportunities for automakers to improve," says Peterson.

2019 Ideal Vehicle Award Summary

2019 Overall Winner: Volvo XC60

2019 Most Ideal Brand Overall and Most Ideal Popular Brand: Ram

2018 Most Ideal Premium Brand: Volvo

Passenger Cars

Luxury Car Lincoln Continental Luxury EV Car Tesla Model 3 Aspirational Luxury Car Genesis G70 Large Car Chrysler 300 Luxury Mid-Size Car Nissan Maxima Mid-Size Car Nissan Altima Premium Compact Car BMW 2-Series Compact Car Honda Insight Economy Car Honda Fit Sports Car Chevrolet Corvette Sporty Car Dodge Challenger Popular EV Car Honda Clarity



Trucks

Full Size Pickup Ram 1500 Mid-Size Pickup Honda Ridgeline Luxury SUV Infiniti QX80 Large SUV Nissan Armada Mid-Size SUV Jeep Grand Cherokee Executive Luxury Crossover SUV Lincoln Nautilus Aspirational Luxury Crossover SUV Volvo XC60 Premium Compact Crossover SUV Volvo XC40 Premium Mid-Size Crossover SUV Subaru Ascent Mid-Size Crossover SUV Subaru Forester Compact Crossover SUV Hyundai Kona Minivan Toyota Sienna Luxury EV Crossover SUV Tesla Model X

About AutoPacific

AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm. Every year AutoPacific publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies on the automotive industry. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary research, forecasting, and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide. Company headquarters are in North Tustin, California, with affiliate offices in the Detroit area, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin. Additional information can be found on AutoPacific's website: http://www.autopacific.com/.

The 2019 Ideal Vehicle Awards (IVA) are based on scores developed using results from AutoPacific's national New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey. Respondents to this survey are owners of new model year cars and trucks purchased from September through December 2018. The questionnaire was administered from January through May 2019. Respondents rate 14 vehicle attributes concerning their desire for change. Those vehicles wanting the least change win the IVA for their class.

SOURCE AutoPacific

Related Links

http://www.autopacific.com/

