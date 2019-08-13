AutoPacific Announces 2019 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards: Nissan Has Most Winning Vehicles; Lincoln and Ram Top Brands

AutoPacific's Vehicle Satisfaction Awards objectively measure owner satisfaction with 32 separate attributes ranging from driving performance to seating comfort and interior design. Ratings are based solely on owner input. "For 23 years, AutoPacific has been providing true unbiased insight into which vehicles are giving their owners the most satisfying experience," says AutoPacific president George Peterson. Unique in the industry, VSAs include importance ratings in the VSA score calculation, resulting in scores that represent a complete view of the ownership experience.

Nissan Claims Most Wins

For the third year in a row, Nissan has the most winning vehicles, this year with six wins: Maxima, Altima, Armada, Murano and Rogue for Nissan and Q60 for Infiniti. The Murano (5th year in a row) and Maxima (4th year in a row) continue to be unbeatable since their redesigns entered the market in 2015 and 2016, respectively. "Even with new competition this year in the all-new Subaru Ascent, Volkswagen Atlas and Lexus ES, the Murano and Maxima came out on top," said Peterson.

All-New Ram 1500 Wins Segment; Carries Ram to the Top of Popular Brands

The all-new Ram 1500, the first since Ram's spin off as a separate brand, comes in strong with top satisfaction scores in 22 out of 32 attributes, including interior quietness, driver's seat movement, interior styling and power and acceleration. "The Ram 1500 is a truly exceptional pickup," says Peterson, "but what carries Ram to the top as a brand is high satisfaction in areas that can be problems for other brands, particularly 2nd row seat comfort, interior storage, passenger roominess and user-friendly gauges and controls."

Lincoln Top Luxury Brand; Navigator Top Overall Vehicle

An all-new vehicle and a minor refresh are hits for Lincoln. Last year Lincoln ranked 5th behind luxury brands Genesis, Lexus, Infiniti and Tesla. The all-new Navigator and updated and renamed Nautilus are top in their segments and the Navigator is the top overall vehicle. Adding to Lincoln's wins in the SUV and Crossover SUV categories, the Lincoln Continental was the top car. "In addition to the exceptionally crafted Navigator, Lincoln has made a strong push for customer treatment. It's a hands-on experience that appears to be working," says Peterson about Lincoln's improved performance.

2018 VEHICLE SATISFACTION AWARD WINNERS

Most Satisfying Vehicle Overall: Lincoln Navigator

Highest Satisfaction Premium Brand: Lincoln

Highest Satisfaction Popular Brand: Ram

PASSENGER CARS: Luxury Car Aspirational Luxury Car Luxury Mid-Size Car Large Car Mid-Size Car Premium Compact Car Compact Car Economy Car Sports Car Sporty Car Luxury EV Car Mainstream EV Car Lincoln Continental Infiniti Q60 Nissan Maxima (4th year) Kia Cadenza Nissan Altima Acura ILX Kia Forte Hyundai Accent (2nd) Chevrolet Corvette Dodge Challenger (3rd year) Tesla Model 3 EV Honda Clarity EV

LIGHT TRUCKS: Light Duty Pickup Mid-Size Pickup Luxury SUV Large SUV Mid-Size SUV Premium Luxury Crossover SUV Luxury Crossover SUV Large Crossover SUV Premium Mid-Size Crossover SUV Mid-Size Crossover SUV Compact Crossover SUV Minivan Luxury EV Truck Ram 1500 Ford Ranger Lincoln Navigator Nissan Armada

Jeep Grand Cherokee (3rd year) Mercedes-Benz GLE Lincoln Nautilus Chevrolet Traverse Nissan Murano (5th year) Nissan Rogue Hyundai Tucson Chrysler Pacifica Tesla Model X EV

About AutoPacific

AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm. Every year AutoPacific publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies on the automotive industry. The firm also conducts extensive proprietary research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide. Company headquarters are in North Tustin, California, with an affiliate office in the Detroit area. Additional information about AutoPacific and the Vehicle Satisfaction Awards can be found on AutoPacific's websites: www.autopacific.com and www.vehiclevoice.com.

