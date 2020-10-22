AutoPacific Announces 2020 Ideal Vehicle Awards - GMC Acadia Wins Most Ideal Overall Vehicle; Tesla and Land Rover Tie for Most Ideal Brand

Winners Spread Across 17 Brands; 11 Manufacturers Highlighting a diversity of offerings, the twenty-four winning vehicles come from seventeen different brands. Mercedes-Benz and Honda receive the most brand wins with three wins each, followed by Tesla, Toyota and Volvo with two wins each, and one win from each of the remaining twelve brands. "Not only do this year's winners span the market in terms of brand, they also span the segments within each brand," says AutoPacific market research manager Deborah Grieb. "Honda's three wins come from the car, truck and SUV segments, while the three wins from Mercedes-Benz come from both the car and SUV segments, showcasing each brand's knowledge of their customer base."

Tesla and Land Rover tie for Most Ideal Brand

Tesla, a 2018 Ideal Brand winner, returns to the top by providing owners with an ideal amount of info and entertainment technology, interior storage and power and acceleration. Tying for Most Ideal Brand, Land Rover hits the right mark with owners by providing ideal interior quietness, safety features, and center screen size.

Info and Entertainment Technology Presents an Industry Challenge

Only 56% of new vehicle buyers are content with their vehicle's info/entertainment technology, an area that has been a challenge for automotive manufacturers for years. "The challenge with info and entertainment technology is in the user interface, as well as the type and amount of content provided," explains Peterson. AutoPacific data reveal that of the 44% of new vehicle buyers who would change their info/entertainment technology, 30% want more advanced info/entertainment technology in their vehicle and 14% want it to be simpler or easier to use. Desire for changes to info and entertainment technology is often dependent on the age of the vehicle buyer, as 42% of buyers under age 40 say they want more advanced info/entertainment technology compared to 24% of those 40 and older.

2020 Ideal Vehicle Award Summary

2020 Overall Winner: GMC Acadia

2020 Most Ideal Brand Overall: Tesla and Land Rover (tie)

2020 Most Ideal Premium Brand: Tesla and Land Rover (tie)

2020 Most Ideal Popular Brand: Volkswagen

Passenger Cars

Premium Luxury Car Genesis G90 Executive Luxury Car Mercedes-Benz E-Class Standard Luxury Car Tesla Model 3 Compact Luxury Car Mercedes-Benz A-Class Large Car Toyota Avalon Premium Mid-Size Car Hyundai Sonata Compact Car Toyota Prius Subcompact Car Honda Fit Sports/Sporty Car Dodge Challenger



Trucks

Full Size Pickup Ram 1500 Mid-Size Pickup Honda Ridgeline Luxury SUV Land Rover Range Rover Large SUV Nissan Armada Mid-Size SUV Jeep Grand Cherokee Premium Luxury Crossover SUV Tesla Model X Executive Luxury Crossover SUV Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Standard Luxury Crossover SUV Volvo XC60 Compact Luxury Crossover SUV Volvo XC40 Large Crossover SUV Kia Telluride Premium Mid-Size Crossover SUV GMC Acadia Mid-Size Crossover SUV Honda CR-V Compact Crossover SUV Subaru Crosstrek Subcompact Crossover SUV Buick Encore Minivan Chrysler Pacifica

About AutoPacific

AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm. Every year AutoPacific publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies on the automotive industry. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary research, forecasting, and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide. Company headquarters are in North Tustin, California, with affiliate offices in the Detroit, Michigan area, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin. Additional information can be found on AutoPacific's website: http://www.autopacific.com/.

The 2020 Ideal Vehicle Awards (IVA) are based on scores developed using results from AutoPacific's national New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey. Respondents to this survey are owners of new model year cars and trucks. The questionnaire was administered from March through July 2020.

