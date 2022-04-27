AutoSens Announces Agenda for 2022 Detroit Event

Event at Michigan Science Center will assemble industry leaders and experts in automotive sensor development for presentations, exhibition and networking

DETROIT , April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoSens , the world's leading community for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicle technology development, has announced the full agenda for its Detroit conference at the Michigan Science Center from May 10-12, 2022. More than 50 speakers from companies across the autonomous vehicle perception supply chain will be discussing the latest, cutting-edge research and technology in sensor development.

"As sensing technology continues to advance and autonomous vehicles edge closer to mainstream production, industry-wide knowledge sharing and discussion are more important than ever before," said Rob Stead, Founder, AutoSens. "We are excited to be back in Detroit for our sixth event, bringing together leading innovators and engineers to discuss the latest advances and technologies in automotive imaging and perception."