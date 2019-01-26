Autosoft Unveils Standalone Inventory Management Product, AIM, at NADA Show 2019

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa., Jan. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autosoft Inc., a pioneer in automotive dealership management systems (DMS), announced today that it has developed and launched a standalone inventory management solution, named AIM. Autosoft will unveil AIM (Autosoft Inventory Management) at the NADA Show 2019, which takes place January 24-27 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

AIM provides dealerships with the ability to maximize profitability of it's used car operations at an affordable cost. Utilizing Autosoft's Market Based Pricing strategy, AIM mines data from over 2.5 million unique VINs every day and provides end users with unparalleled pricing accuracy. A custom mobile application is included with AIM and designed to appraise vehicles anywhere with embedded VIN scanning and is available for both IOS and Android operating systems. AIM is integrated with live auction data, all major book providers, vehicle history reports, and recall data. AIM also prepares buyer's guides, window stickers, and other printed collateral right from the inventory record, saving dealers time and money.

"Market based pricing from Autosoft's Market Analysis ensures that you have everything you need to make informed pricing decisions, win more trades, and make more deals," says Bryce Veon, President and CEO at Autosoft.

NADA Show attendees can visit Autosoft at booth #2133S to demo AIM and receive special show pricing.

About Autosoft Inc.

Autosoft provides a reliable and full-featured technology platform offering dealer management systems and product solutions that maximize profits and productivity. Autosoft has been recognized as the All-Time Most Recommended DMS through DrivingSales and integrates with over 220 partners and 35 OEM certifications. Autosoft provides Vehicle Inventory, Sales and F&I, Service, Parts, and Accounting solutions with over 2,000 automotive dealerships. To learn more about Autosoft, call 844.888.8200, email sales@autosoftdms.com, or visit www.autosoftdms.com.

