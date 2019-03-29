Autosoft Wins Multiple Stevie® Awards for Excellence in Sales and Customer Service

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autosoft, Inc., an eight-time Stevie awards winner, has received four more awards in the Technology Industries category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service Excellence.

Silver Stevie Awards presented to Autosoft are: Angie Fair, Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year; Taylor Rivera, Young Customer Service Professional of the Year; and, Autosoft Customer Support Center, Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats).



Honored as a Bronze Stevie Award recipient is the Autosoft Dedicated Chat Team for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year.



Established in 2002, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals in more than 45 nations. Winners in the 13th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service were unveiled on Friday, February 22, 2019 at a gala ceremony in Las Vegas, NV, attended by more than 700 executives from around the world.

Autosoft President and CEO, Bryce Veon, was thrilled with the news of these honors again this year—in 2017, Autosoft received a Silver Stevie Award and in 2016, three Bronze and one Silver Stevie Awards. "Our ultimate goal is to provide a powerful platform that will improve our customers' dealerships, and the customer service that will support our dealers. Everyone on our team is dedicated to that goal, and I am proud that they have been recognized with these prestigious awards." He goes on, "This is the third year in a row our individuals and teams have received Stevies, confirmation that we work tirelessly every day and with every interaction to maintain the utmost quality of our customer service."

One Stevie Award judge commented, "Autosoft has done a great job with their [customer service] initiatives and results achieved, including 95% of customer calls resolved during the first call!" Another judge said, "I love the focus on employee empowerment through the cross-training. It's a huge benefit to the employee and the customer also benefits greatly from a workforce that has a better understanding of the business and how to solve customer tensions. Win-win."

Details about the Stevie Awards and the complete list of winners in all categories are available at http://stevieawards.com/.

Autosoft has also been recently recognized as a Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania winner, a Psychologically Healthy Workplace Honors recipient from the American Psychological Association, a national Best and Brightest® in Wellness by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), and the All-Time Most Recommended DMS by DrivingSales.

About Autosoft, Inc.

Autosoft provides a reliable and full-featured technology platform offering dealer management systems and product solutions that maximize profits and productivity. Autosoft has been recognized as the All-Time Most Recommended DMS through DrivingSales and integrates with over 220 partners and 35 OEM certifications. Autosoft provides Vehicle Inventory, Sales and F&I, Service, Parts, and Accounting solutions with over 2,000 automotive dealerships. To learn more about Autosoft, call 844.888.8200, email sales@autosoftdms.com, or visit www.autosoftdms.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships and ValueSelling Associates.

Media Contact: Amy Gibbs, 1-724-906-6260, agibbs@autosoftdms.com

SOURCE Autosoft

