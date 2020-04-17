Autotrader Debuts New Ad Campaign To Promote Safety and Social Distancing for Car Shoppers

ATLANTA, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-new commercial debuted today from Autotrader showcasing how to alleviate consumer concerns surrounding car buying during the pandemic. The "Still Moving'" spot highlights the various home services now offered by dealers to bring convenience and comfort to in-market shoppers while minimizing in-person contact. The global health crisis has impacted the way consumers are looking to shop, with two-thirds of shoppers more likely to buy a vehicle 100% online1.

Autotrader's Dealer Home Services enables dealers to meet consumers where they are in the car shopping process while reducing the risk of infection. There are more than 9,000 dealers signed up for Dealer Home Services allowing consumers to shop more than 3 million vehicle listings for their next car.

Autotrader teamed with global creative agency 72andSunny New York to create the campaign that will air across online, social channels and television. "Still Moving": https://youtu.be/xE339eSLa2g

"Our priority is to help our dealers and car shoppers navigate this period of disruption," said Greta Crowley, vice president of marketing for Autotrader. "Dealers and consumers are actively looking for ways to safely complete the car buying process—we launched the new spot in response to help shoppers understand all the options they have available today to stay protected."

According to the latest data from Cox Automotive, Autotrader site traffic continues to remain steady and, in some cases, better than previous months. Shopping activity is likely being fueled by incentives, including loans at 0% APR for 84 months that are the new norm for many automotive brands. Pulling data on Autotrader traffic during the second week of April 2020, both site visits and vehicle description page (VDP) views were up significantly, and above levels measured in early March 2020 and before the full impact of COVID-19 was felt in the U.S. Further, on April 12, 2020 Autotrader site visits and page views reached the highest volume recorded in the past year.

For more information on Autotrader's Dealer Home Services, visit https://www.autotrader.com/information/dealer-home-services.

Consumer can stay up-to-date on the latest Coronavirus news and advice for car owners and shoppers from Autotrader editors at https://www.autotrader.com/car-news/coronavirus-news-and-advice-car-owners-and-shoppers-281474980000716.

For more information and news from Autotrader, visit press.autotrader.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Autotrader_com (or @Autotrader_com), Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/autotrader_com/ (or @autotrader_com), like our page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/autotrader/, add us on Snapchat (@Autotrader_com), at https://www.linkedin.com/company/autotrader-com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $21 billion. coxautoinc.com

1 Cox Automotive COVID-19 Digital Shopping Study

SOURCE Autotrader

Related Links

www.autotrader.com

