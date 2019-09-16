Autotrader Names 12 Best Electric Vehicles for 2019

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether a new-car shopper's motivation for buying an electric vehicle (EV) is environmental, political or financial, choices abound now more than ever before in the marketplace. With more than 50 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models available today, many new-car shoppers need help navigating the terms to master and information to digest among the choices in this continuously growing vehicle category. With that in mind, the editors at Autotrader recently scored currently available new vehicles that feature a plug, ultimately naming the 12 Best Electric Vehicles for 2019.

"There are a lot of very good electric vehicles available at a wide variety of price points today, and the technology for EVs continues to grow and evolve," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "EV shoppers should remember that despite an often-higher initial purchase price when compared to gasoline-powered cars of the same size, for the most part, EVs are more rewarding to drive and require less maintenance than a traditional automobile."

Beyond the plug-in qualifier and 2019 on-sale date, Autotrader editors considered some objective factors including maximum range, electric-only range (for PHEVs) and price. Other factors, such as drivability and value, were a bit more subjective in nature. Categories were scored on a 1-to-5 scale, with 5 being the high score. Vehicles were not ranked in this list because the group of considered vehicles is so diverse, consisting of PHEVs and EVs, luxury and non-luxury, as well as cars and CUVs. Every pick earned a combined average score of at least 3.8 out of a possible 5.

Autotrader's 12 Best Electric Vehicles for 2019

Vehicle Price* Vehicle Range Information* 2020 Chevrolet Bolt Premier (EV) $41,895 Est. Total Range: 259 miles 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited (PHEV) $47,290 Est. Electric-Only Range: 32 miles; Est. Total Range: 520 miles 2019 Honda Clarity (PHEV) $34,330 Est. Electric-Only Range: 47 miles; Est. Total Range: 340 miles 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric SEL $38,045 Est. Total Range: 258 miles 2019 Jaguar iPace HSE (EV) $81,525 Est. Total Range: 234 miles 2019 Kia Niro EV EX $39,545 Est. Total Range: 239 miles 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring (PHEV) $69,895 Est. Electric-Only Range: 18 miles (Lincoln estimate); Est. Total Range: TBD 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL $36,890 Est. Electric-Only Range: 22 miles; Est. Total Range: 310 miles 2019 Nissan Leaf S Plus $37,445 Est. Total Range: 226 miles 2019 Porsche Panamera 4 e-hybrid Sport Turismo (PHEV) $108,150 Est. Electric-Only Range: 14 miles; Est. Total Range: 490 miles 2019 Tesla Model 3 Single Motor (EV) $40,190 Est. Total Range: 240 miles 2020 Volvo XC60 T8 Momentum (PHEV) $55,590 Est. Electric-Only Range: 19 miles; Est. Total Range: 520 miles

*Prices include the factory delivery charge and represent the base manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the specific model listed. Some vehicles still qualify for all or a portion of the government's $7,500 tax credit, but Autotrader editors did not include that information in their decision-making process (because it can change during the year based on volume). Range estimates are the government's and are not based on Autotrader's findings.

To learn more about Autotrader's 12 Best Electric Vehicles for 2019, including full editorial commentary on each vehicle and details about available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/12-best-electric-vehicles-2019-281474979952885.

