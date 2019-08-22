Autotrader Unveils Best Cars for Dog Lovers & Limited-Edition Dog Goggles for Furry Friends this National Dog Day

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autotrader recognizes that most things in life are not one size fits all – including searching for the ideal vehicle or finding the newest four-legged furry addition to your family. For the sixth year in a row, Autotrader celebrates National Dog Day, on August 26, by revealing their list of Best Cars for Dog Lovers as well as the creation of limited-edition goggles for dogs, to keep dogs safe and stylish while traveling in the car with the windows down.

Through Autotrader's special-edition website Dogtrader.com, dog parents can enter for a chance to win this limited-edition accessory from August 22 through September 121. As part of the program, Autotrader will donate funds to Adopt-a-Pet.com to help get homeless dogs out of shelters and into loving homes. Autotrader is committed to shining a light on dog adoption, which is why, on Dogtrader.com, dog lovers can search for local pups in their area and help get homeless dogs out of shelters and into loving homes, which is the real mission of National Dog Day.

Dogs are considered members of the family and with this in mind, the editors at Autotrader curated a list of the best rides for fur parents to help shoppers find the perfect new car for traveling with their four-legged friends. This list includes vehicles that are both safe and comfortable for pets and their owners.

"At Autotrader, our goal is to help people navigate the car buying process through our extensive lists of vehicles that suit consumers' various needs," says Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. "With this in mind, we came up with a list of cars that offer both comfort and convenience features pet owners should consider if they're buying a car."

Vehicles on Autotrader's list of 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers of 2019* include:

2019 BMW X2

2019 Buick Regal TourX

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

2019 Honda Fit

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

2019 Subaru Crosstrek

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Volvo V60 Cross Country

*Models are unranked, listed in alphabetical order

While comfort is an important factor when choosing your car, truck or SUV, safety is of the upmost importance. The cars on this list have extensive features geared at keeping both human and canine passengers safe – including a level cargo floor, rear air vents and more.

For more information about Autotrader's must-have accessories for your dog, pet safety tips when driving or to find your new dog, visit Dogtrader.com. To learn more about the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers of 2019 go to https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/10-best-cars-dog-lovers-2019-edition-281474979945540.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most visited third-party car shopping site, with the most engaged audience of in-market shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered consumer looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing solutions guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox Automotive™ brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit http://press.autotrader.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling and owning cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

About Adopt-a-Pet.com

Adopt-a-Pet.com is North America's largest non-profit pet adoption website, helping over 18,000 animal shelters, humane societies, SPCAs, pet rescue groups, and pet adoption agencies advertise their purebred and mixed breed pets for free to millions of adopters each month. Sponsored by Purina, the Petco Foundation and Bayer Animal Health LLC, Adopt-a-Pet.com helps homeless dogs, cats, and even rabbits and other animals go from alone to adopted.

