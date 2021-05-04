AutoVitals Adds Web.X to Suite of Shop Success Solutions

"Our shop owner clients love our intelligently-designed websites, and so do their customers," said Jon Belmonte, CEO of AutoVitals." The Web.X solution allows shops who don't have the full digital software solution from AutoVitals to independently purchase and benefit from our website and digital marketing products."

Web.X by AutoVitals includes four key features to drive shop performance and increase revenue:

High-performance website & online appointment forms Reputation management Business listing management, synchronizing business listings with shop information CRM to manage customer marketing campaigns, outreach, and appointments

Investment in upgrading a shop's online presence and marketing campaign tools helps independent shops attract prospects, acquire new local customers, boost customer retention, and increase shop car count. With the ability to track and manage their website performance, shop owners can gain data insights to better measure success and achieve revenue goals.

"The sites we develop for our clients' consistently ace the Google Lighthouse Performance test, meaning they get high marks for SEO, performance, and consumer accessibility straight from Google itself," Jon continued. "The time shop owners save with any of our Shop Success Solutions makes it easier for them to remove some of the many hats they wear in the shop, and focus their energy on growing their business."

AutoVitals is already committed to the success of more than 2,000 independent auto shop owners across the U.S., providing their highly-reviewed suite of tools for automated workflow, digital inspections, online marketing and motorist engagement.

About AutoVitals

AutoVitals is driving profitable growth for the independent auto repair shop owner. Many auto shop management software providers provide digital vehicle inspections (DVI), but AutoVitals is the only complete digital Shop Success Solution with robust workflow management, CRM, and website and digital marketing add-ons that are proven to increase your average repair order (ARO), enhance the utilization of your staff and bays, and ultimately drive higher profitability for your shop. For more information, visit www.autovitals.com.

Press Contact:



Veronica Britton

9546635446

https://www.autovitals.com

SOURCE AutoVitals