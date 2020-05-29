AV-Comparatives Release Results of Spring 2020 Anti-Virus Tests for Consumers

Real-World Protection

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-feb-mar-2020-factsheet/

Malware Protection

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/malware-protection-test-march-2020/

Speed Impact

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/performance-test-april-2020/

The results of these tests give users an insight into the effectiveness and efficiency of consumer anti-virus programs that they could otherwise not find. As the world leader in independent anti-virus testing, AV-Comparatives have the facilities and expertise to run extensive, realistic tests that give a clear picture of how the different products perform in real life. AV-Comparatives run a massive test environment with several terabytes of RAM, and nearly a petabyte of storage, in order to test all products simultaneously and under identical conditions.

This ensures a level playing field for all participants. Products can be tested in different scenarios, and all the security features of each program can be checked.

The tests are run against threats of all types, such as viruses, worms, ransomware, exploits, trojans, backdoors, botnets and even brand-new ("0-day") attacks. This makes the tests much more statistically significant than tests that use only 10, 20 or even 100 threats. AV-Comparatives also check anti-virus programs against vast numbers of harmless programs, to check for possible false alarms.

A common complaint about anti-virus programs is that they slow the computer down too much. AV-Comparatives' speed impact test checks to see if any of the products provide protection at the expense of slowing the system to a crawl.

There are lots of different ways that malware can reach a user's computer, such as websites, email and USB drives. An independent testing lab like AV-Comparatives can check all these scenarios, and find out if the computer will ultimately be protected.

AV-Comparatives' Real-World Protection Test https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-feb-mar-2020-factsheet/ provides a perfect example of how to test all the protection mechanisms anti-virus software offers.

AV-Comparatives is ISO certified, and undergoes a thorough examination each year to verify that the tests are independent and unbiased.

SOURCE AV-Comparatives