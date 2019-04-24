HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses rely on multiple channels to communicate across global workplaces, vendors, clients, and customers. Communication is an essential building block of any successful organization. It is increasingly challenging for organizations to cope with this ever-expanding communication network that is no longer tied to a single desk. That is where Unified Communications (UC) comes in.

AV integration company, IVCi, answers the question "What is Unified Communications and how can my business adapt?"

What is Unified Communications? UC is the combination of all communication channels and types into one single platform. UC solutions provide everything a company would need for any type of communications, with tools such as voice, video, instant messaging, file transfer, video communication, external data sourcing, and virtual conferencing. This allows employees to seamlessly communicate regardless of location. UC also lets organizations regain control over their IT infrastructure since they do not have to deal with multiple endpoint vendors. UC creates a more collaborative environment and fosters better communication and productivity, which creates limitless possibilities.

How can my business adapt? Since UC provides the tools necessary for companies to keep pace with an ever-evolving, technology-driven workplace, it's important for companies to adapt sooner rather than later. The first step to adapting a UC strategy is to ensure that all communications are technology based and integrated. This also means ensuring all communication methods are mobile-friendly. Then, make sure employees are using the best communication channels for the type of work they are doing and how they communicate best. Next, implement UC with all communication in one place. This may lead to an increased demand for remote work, so be prepared for a possible large-scale change in workplace dynamic.

No matter what industry you are in, centralized communication is important for success. Switching to UC not only improves communication, but it allows companies to save money by drastically improving productivity. For the best transition to a UC strategy, partner with a solutions provider who can handle all aspects of the transition, from project management to equipment and beyond.

