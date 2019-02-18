AV Integration Company, IVCi, Discusses Five Reasons Why Enterprise Companies Should Replace Audio Conferencing With Video Conferencing

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners and worldwide industries are discovering the advantages of AV Integration and video conferencing as an ideal way to hold meetings, online training seminars, connect with remote clients, and more. AV integration company, IVCi, shares five of the top reasons enterprise companies should replace audio conferencing with video conferencing this year.

Trust and Better Relationships. The main difference between audio conferencing and visual conferencing is the ability to see the other person. By being able to interact with others via video conferencing, you can give and observe a wide range of nonverbal actions, such as eye contact, the way people sit and hold themselves during the meeting, and other mannerisms. Having the ability to make eye contact and notice body language can foster trust and develop stronger relationships with clients. Better Communication. When speaking on the phone, it's easy to misunderstand what the other person is saying or get sidetracked during meetings. However, when you use high-quality video conferencing equipment, there is less chance for miscommunication and confusion. Attendees are more focused and engaged with the meeting, resulting in stronger communication between parties. Visual Aids. Video conferencing allows visuals to be presented during meetings, something that isn't possible with audio conferencing. Whiteboards, graphs, or presentation slides can be shown to help lead meetings and present information in a clear and concise way. Increased Emotional Connection and Engagement. While texting and audio communication can relay a message, these methods aren't as effective for making emotional connections with clients and other meeting attendees. However, when you use video, you are able to communicate on a more emotional and engaging level. This can be useful for sales presentations, general team meetings, or lectures to ensure that the information being passed along is clearly understood. More Participants. Video conferencing not only makes meetings more engaging, but it also increased the number of participants. Relaying information to everyone during and after a meeting can be confusing and counterproductive. Video conferencing allows for individuals to attend the meeting regardless of location, allowing for seamless communication and improving collaboration amongst groups.

Selecting the right AV conferencing solution can have a significant impact on your company. Make sure to take these points into consideration when you look to replace your audio conferencing system with something a little more personal and productive this year.

